Barco® Uniforms Saves 16.8 Million Bottles From Polluting Environment

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barco® Uniforms, a recognized leader of design innovation in the premium healthcare apparel industry, today announced that it has prevented 16.8 million plastic bottles from polluting the environment since incorporating plastic bottles into the cutting-edge fabric of the Barco One and Skechers by Barco scrub collections in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Each Barco One garment incorporates 5 recycled plastic bottles in its fabric and the brand has recycled 7.5 million bottles, while each Skechers garment is made from 7 recycled plastic bottles, resulting in 9.3 million recycled bottles to date. In addition to the sustainability factor, each scrub collection features moisture-wicking fabric with 4-way stretch that is designed to easily release soil.

"We are only starting to understand the devastating consequences of our global dependence on plastic and the pollution epidemic," said David Murphy, president and CEO of Barco Uniforms. "Barco is proud to have taken concrete steps to keep plastic bottles out of landfills and the waste stream. Barco One and Skechers collections are the first lines of medical scrubs to incorporate a sustainable element into their fabric, and we are eager to see an increase in the number of bottles that we incorporate into our fabric technology in the years to come."

To create the sustainable fabric, Barco relies on a RPET process. First, the bottles are cleaned and then shredded into pellets. From there, the pellets are crushed and melted, and the melted plastic is spun into thread which is woven with polyester.

"The last year has been marked by stories of marine animals washing up on shore with hundreds of tons of plastic pollution in their stomachs," said Peggy Schulz, Vice President of Corporate Marketing of Barco Uniforms. "We've incorporated plastic bottles into our fabric with the hope of contributing to a cleaner world and a safer environment for marine life. Barco One's fabric technology not only helps marine life, it's also inspired by veterinarians due to its Quick-shed™ property, so it's truly a win-win for our environment and the animal kingdom alike."

Barco One has gained popularity among veterinarians and pet groomers due to the fabrics' antistatic properties, allowing animal hair to release quickly from the surface of the fabric. Barco's Skechers line is designed for the modern, value-conscious healthcare professional who appreciates quality and style associated with highly respected brands. In addition to recycled bottles, the fabric in both Barco One and Skechers features 4-way spandex-stretch for comfort and modern design styling that is flattering on all body types.

About Barco Uniforms

Founded in 1929, Barco® Uniforms is a leader of design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, designing award-winning premium uniforms that elevate and honor the individual in the healthcare, food service and hospitality industries. Barco Uniforms is headquartered in Los Angeles with approximately 250+ local employees across multiple disciplines including design, product development, marketing, sales, supply chain, and distribution. For more information, visit www.barcouniforms.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/barco-uniforms-inc. You can follow the company at www.instagram.com/barco.uniforms/, www.facebook.com/barcouniforms/, https://twitter.com/BarcoUniforms and www.pinterest.com/barcouniforms/.

Keeping Hope Alive.

In 2008, Barco's Nightingales Foundation (BNF) was founded by Barco's Chairman of the Board, Michael Donner and his wife Frida in hopes of lifting-up the lives of children around the world, in honor of Healthcare Professionals. http://www.barcosnightingales.org/

For more information on Barco Uniforms or Barco's Nightingales Foundation visit: www.barcouniforms.com. You can follow the company at www.instagram.com/barco.uniforms/, www.facebook.com/barcouniforms/, https://twitter.com/BarcoUniforms and www.pinterest.com/barcouniforms/.

SOURCE Barco Uniforms

Related Links

https://www.barcouniforms.com

