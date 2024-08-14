Barcode Label Printer Market size is set to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing adoption of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global barcode label printer market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.78% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes is driving market growth, with a trend towards recent developments in barcode label printer. However, increased adoption of RFID printers poses a challenge. Key market players include Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brady Corp., Brother Industries Ltd., cab Produkttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Datalogic SpA, Fujitsu Ltd., GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co., Honeywell International Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Panth Enterprise, Postek Technologies Inc., SATO Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., WINCODE Technology Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global barcode label printer market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Barcode Label Printer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1592.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Key companies profiled Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brady Corp., Brother Industries Ltd., cab Produkttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Datalogic SpA, Fujitsu Ltd., GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co., Honeywell International Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Panth Enterprise, Postek Technologies Inc., SATO Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., WINCODE Technology Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market Driver

The global barcode label printer market is experiencing a significant increase in new product launches, which is motivating consumers to explore and purchase a diverse range of barcode label printers based on their specific needs. This trend is intensifying competition in the market, leading manufacturers to innovate and differentiate their offerings. In January 2023, Citizen Systems America introduced the CL-H300SV, the latest addition to its desktop barcode printer lineup. TSC Auto ID Technology launched the Alpha-30R 3-Inch Performance Mobile Barcode Label Printer in June 2022, offering two models with varying features and media support. SATO Group unveiled the PV4 mobile barcode label printer in January 2021, catering to high-volume e-commerce operations with its best-in-class media capacity and versatile interface options. These product launches are expected to fuel the expansion of the global barcode label printer market in the coming years.

The Barcode Label Printer market is witnessing significant trends, with mobile printers gaining popularity in various industry verticals. Packaged goods companies are automating production lines to streamline processes and reduce wastage. Output efficiency is key, with advancements in barcode technology, including Matrix, 2D codes like QR, and QR barcode readers on camera phones. Barcode printers come in various forms, from industrial to specialty models, printing on labels, receipts, and even directly onto physical objects. EANs and UPCs remain standard, while Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and robotics are modern technologies driving innovation. Key sectors include packaged food, assembly lines, and production, aiming for quick response times. Technologies like Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, Ink Jet, Laser Printing, and Dot Matrix cater to different needs. A well-developed infrastructure supports this industry, with a strong development base in the Ecommerce industry. Metal ribbon capacity and printer types, including industrial, desktop, and portable models, further diversify the market.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

RFID label printers produce labels with a unique ID or electronic product code, featuring both a barcode and human-readable text. These printers integrate a reader and printer into one machine, catering to mass printing and encoding applications. While barcodes can store limited data, RFID tags, incorporated into these printers, offer non-volatile memory and can store up to 8 kb of information. With growing RFID technology adoption, manufacturers design RFID smart printers for handling common RFID inlays and large data storage. Their ease of service, integration with network technology, and enhanced capabilities contribute to their increasing popularity, potentially hindering the barcode label printer market growth.

The Barcode Label Printer market faces several challenges in catering to diverse industry verticals. Specialty printers for barcode tags, receipts, and labels on physical objects require advanced technologies like EANs and UPCs for efficient tracking. Radio frequency identification (RFID) and robotics integration are becoming essential for modern industries, including the International Federation of Packaging Industries. Industrial printers for large-scale production, desktop printers for small businesses, and portable printers for on-the-go use each have unique requirements. Technology choices include direct thermal, thermal transfer, ink jet, laser printing, and dot matrix. A well-developed infrastructure is crucial, with features like Dual WiFi and Bluetooth options, PLC integration, and high-resolution barcode labels (600 dpi, 14 ips) becoming industry standards. Product types, such as packaged food, demand barcode labels with specifications like IMPACT series, Four-inch desktop printers, and printing speeds. Adapting to modern technologies while catering to various industries and product types requires innovative solutions. Metal barcode tags, ribbon capacity, and Ecommerce industry integration are additional considerations.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This barcode label printer market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Industrial printers

1.2 Desktop printers

1.3 Mobile printers Application 2.1 Manufacturing

2.2 Transportation and logistics

2.3 Retail

2.4 Healthcare

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Industrial printers- Industrial printers play a crucial role in various industries for high-volume labeling applications, including order labeling and warehouse management. Zebra Technologies and Honeywell International are major vendors offering robust industrial printers, such as ZT600 Series and PXie Series, respectively. These printers cater to manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail sectors. Key applications of industrial printers include asset management, compliance labeling, cross-docking, lab sample tracking, receiving and shipping, reverse logistics, work-in-process tracking, inventory management, information labels, order labeling, and quality control. The advantages of industrial printers, like error-proof labeling, easy programmability, and advanced networking connectivity and security, fuel their demand, making the market for these printers grow significantly during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Barcode Label Printer market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automation and streamlining in various industry verticals, particularly in packaged goods production. Mobile printers are gaining popularity for their flexibility and quick response, allowing for on-demand labeling in assembly lines and production areas. Barcodes, including Matrix barcodes, 2D codes, EANs, and UPCs, are essential for efficient tracking and reducing wastage. Modern technologies like radio frequency identification (RFID) and robotics are also being integrated into barcode label printers to enhance output efficiency and productivity. The International Federation for Automation and the use of industrial robots further contribute to the advancement of this market. Innovative solutions cater to diverse industry needs, from industrial printers for large-scale production to desktop and portable printers for small businesses. The market continues to evolve, offering solutions for various product types, such as packaged food, to meet the demands of the modern production landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Barcode Label Printer market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing automation and streamlining of processes in various industry verticals. Mobile printers are gaining popularity in packaged goods sectors for quick response and on-demand labeling. Modern technologies like Matrix barcodes, 2D codes, and QR barcode readers are enhancing output efficiency and reducing wastage. Barcode printers come in various types, including industrial, desktop, and portable models, using technologies like direct thermal, thermal transfer, ink jet, laser printing, and dot matrix. The market is driven by the need for efficient production time and the increasing use of barcodes on physical objects, such as EANs and UPCs. Innovative solutions are also being developed for industries like packaged food, using advanced technologies like radio frequency identification, robotics, and PLC integration. With a well-developed infrastructure and a wide development base, the market is expected to continue growing, with new offerings like Dual WiFi and Bluetooth options, high-resolution printing, and specialty printers for specific applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Industrial Printers



Desktop Printers



Mobile Printers

Application

Manufacturing



Transportation And Logistics



Retail



Healthcare



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio