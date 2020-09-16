Barcode Readers Market to gain largely from Healthcare Industry, North America to record promising growth between 2020 and 2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barcode scanners assist in storing information of a particular product such as manufacturing date, supply date, and selling price that is printed on the packaging of the product in the form of a barcode. This function proves beneficial and convenient for the end-user. Therefore, the barcode readers market may gain good growth based on this prominent benefit.

Considering these factors, the global barcode readers market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~4 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global barcode readers market may attain a valuation of US$ 10.1 bn by 2030.

The advent of barcode technology has reduced the overall burden on the retailers in terms of tracking and supply of the products. This aspect has proven to be the best advantage for the barcode readers market to flourish over the years. Furthermore, cutting-edge features and technological advancements are inviting good growth through the forecast period.

Barcode Readers Market: Transparency Expert Diagnosis

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) highlight the growing demand for barcode scanners in the healthcare sector due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

New technologies are being developed by players in the barcode readers market to assist in handling the COVID-19 outbreak. The analysts point out that apart from hands-free scanning devices, various players in the barcode readers market are developing mobile scanning apps that assist the healthcare professionals to scan barcodes of COVID-19 test samples. Therefore, this aspect may serve as a prominent growth aspect according to the analysts.

The analysts also suggest the players in the barcode readers market to enable smooth integration of software and hardware technologies for combining a hassle-free and structured inventory data.

Barcode Readers Market: Key Revelations

The fixed barcode readers segment is estimated to record notable growth in terms of form factor

On the basis of type, the wired barcode readers may bag the title of the fastest-growing segment across the forecast period of 2020-2030

North America may serve as a prominent region during the assessment period

may serve as a prominent region during the assessment period The U.S., Mexico , and Canada may prove to be prominent growth-contributing countries during the forecast period

Barcode Readers Market: Growth Boosters

The escalating need for reducing human errors in terms of keeping track of the inventory may serve as an important growth factor for the barcode readers market from 2020 to 2030.

The healthcare sector may bring tremendous growth prospects for the barcode readers market

Patient tracking with the help of barcode readers, especially during the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak may prove to be a game-changer for the barcode readers market

The magnifying ecommerce sector may also invite expansive growth opportunities for the barcode readers market

Penetration of advanced technology such as AI (Artificial Intelligence) may help the barcode readers market to harness exponential growth

Public distribution system across various countries are also implementing barcode readers, thus boosting the growth prospects of the barcode readers market greatly

Barcode Readers Market: RFID Readers Proving Major Growth Restraint

RFID-based barcode readers prove a threat to barcode readers. RFID readers are cheaper than barcode readers and can perform the same functions with fewer complications. RFID readers also display greater operational efficiency.

Furthermore, the lack of awareness among a considerable populace is also a prominent growth obstacle that may dampen the growth of the barcode readers market.

Global Barcode Readers Market: Segmentation

By Form Factor

Handheld

Fixed

By Type

Wired

Wireless

By End User

Retail & e-Commerce

Transportation & Logistics

Warehouse

Courier & Postal Services

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others (Aviation, Port, etc.)

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Europe

South America

