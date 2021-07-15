Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey

The barcode scanner market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The survey also provides insights into competitive landscape of global barcode scanner market, identifying the key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the global barcode scanner market is expected to reach a valuation of US$7bn and grow at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2021 and 2031. Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for barcode scanners rose consistently. The market also registered a shift in preference from handheld laser scanning to imaging solutions.

According to a study by FMI, the global barcode scanner market registered a CAGR of 5% during its historical period of 2016 to 2020. Expansion of manufacturing facilities, logistics, and e-commerce sectors has presented a conducive environment for barcode scanner sales.

Barcode scanning is highly sought-after across various industries as it offers a robust tracking system that prevents risk of incorrect delivery and downtime in transit. Retailers are increasingly adopting the technology for keeping a track of their inventories and products in warehouses and shops. Major retailers such as IKEA, Costco, Carrefour, and Walmart apply barcode on all their products. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for growth of the global market.

Barcode scanners are increasingly being adopted in the healthcare industry. According to Institute of Medicine of the National Academies (IMNA), most of the medical errors in hospital occur due to improper medication during a patient's stay. To avoid these errors, hospitals prefer computer prescribed database to update patient's information. The implementation of barcode scanners rectifies every possible error and track exact details of a patient to minimize drug related mistakes.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to emerge as a fast growing regional market over the forecast period as it is experiencing rapid changes in customer preference for less time intensive and more convenient retail experience. The advent of digitalization in the retail industry is further boosting sales in this region.

"Key players are focusing on introducing cutting-edge features to keep pace with the evolving retail industry and changing consumer preferences. As competition continuous to soar, product diversification has emerged as key strategies among companies aiming at competitive advantage," says the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2871

Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market as this region is witnessing substantial growth in e-commerce and retail industry.

is expected to lead the market as this region is witnessing substantial growth in e-commerce and retail industry. Demand in portable/handheld segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period due to the demand for better convenience.

Camera-based technology segment will expand owing to increasing demand from manufacturing and retail sectors.

Innovations in healthcare infrastructure and easy access of technologically advanced medical services are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in North America .

. Retail and manufacturing industries will exhibit higher adoption of barcode scanner as they enable hassle free recording of commodities and suppliers.

Key Drivers

Diversification of products to cater the rising need for recording information such as product count, date of manufacturing, information about supplier, retailers, and selling price is expected to boost sales for barcode scanner.

Increasing sales through online channels have boosted the demand for barcode scanner. The pandemic has impacted and changed shopping preferences. Increasing number of people are making online purchases, which encouraging demand for barcode scanners.

Rising investment in technological development has bolstered adoption of high-end barcode scanners such as stationary scanners, omni-directional, rugged, and cordless scanners.

Key Restrains

Inadequate infrastructure and lack of access to required expertise might hamper barcode scanner production during the forecast period.

Lower adoption of barcode scanners in developing economies and lack of awareness will hinder sales.

Explore tables and figures of the study. Get Market Alerts https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/get-market-alerts/rep-gb-2871

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global barcode scanner market are focusing on improving their market presence by pursuing numerous strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, product development, and strategic collaborations.

In November 2020, Datalogic S.p.A. launched its new Gryphon 4200 linear imager series. This novel product is ideal for numerous healthcare applications such as manufacturing work-in-progress applications, order processing, entertainment access control, ticketing, and retail POS checkout.

The key players operating in the global barcode scanner profiled by FMI are

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

DataLogics S.P.A

Cognex Corporation

SATO Holdings Corporation

Scandit AG

Wasp Barcode Technologies

Toshiba TEC Corporation

JC Square Inc

More Insights on the Barcode Scanner Market:

FMI provides an unbiased analysis of the barcode scanner market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the forecast period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global barcode scanner market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of

Product Type

Portable/Handheld

Rugged Scanners



PDA Scanners



Automatic Readers



Others

Fixed Position

Stationary Scanners



Presentation Scanners



Automatic Readers



Others

End Use

Retail & Commercial

General Manufacturing

Healthcare

Logistics & Warehouse

Commercial Aviation

Defence

Others

Technology

Pen Type Reader

Laser Scanner

CCD (Charge Coupled Device) Readers

Camera Based Reader

Omni Directional Barcode Scanner

Smartphone Based Scanner

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification Technology

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Get Access to Research Methodology Prepared by Experts>>> https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2871

Key Questions Covered in the Microalgae in Barcode Scanner Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into microalgae in barcode scanner demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for barcode scanner market between 2021 and 2031

Barcode scanner market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends, evaluation of current market size, and technological advancements within the industry

Barcode scanner market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Industrial Automation Domain

Bulk Material Handling System Market: The crane market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides deeper insights on the new trends while incorporating the impact of ongoing trends, and growth & restraining factors during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Market dynamics have been presented on the basis of prominent drivers, trends and opportunities prevailing across key geographies for the aforementioned decade.

Mobile Cranes Market: ESOMAR-certified market analysis and consulting company Future Market Insights (FMI) provides insights driving mobile cranes market demand in latest report. Additionally, to find the effect of COVID-19 on the mobile cranes market in general, the study monitor global mobile cranes sales in 20+ high-growth markets and address their end-user in particular.

Submersible Pump Market: In its latest study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers in-depth insights on key factors that influence the demand for Submersible Pump. The report covers global demand for marine cranes in more than 20 high potential markets, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global marine cranes market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

D: +44 (0) 20 3287 4268

F: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: Future Market Insights

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/barcode-scanner-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/barcode-scanner-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights