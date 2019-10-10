Barcode Scanning Just Got Reel with ProGlove Launch

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGlove, a leading provider for industry wearables, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking new wearable: Reel is designed to be quickly accessible via a lanyard or belt-clip, making it ideal for those organisations with low-frequency scanning environments such as product returns or quality control. Its customisable attachment positions ensure there is no contact with the scanned items, so it is also a perfect option for those organisations that handle highly sensitive elements. Reel works with all scanners of the MARK product family, and a set of two sells for $199 USD.

ProGlove launches Reel, a groundbreaking new pull-to-scan wearable for low-frequency scanning environments

Featuring a pull-to-scan function, Reel triggers the scan engine when the highly durable 27.5-inch Aramid thread is pulled. Additionally, the new wearable l comes with an extra release button. Reel enables workers to quickly and easily scan items within their reach, without having to carry a heavy, bulky, conventional pistol scanner.

Thomas Kirchner, Vice President Product at ProGlove comments: "The addition of Reel to our product portfolio opens a new set of use cases and further demonstrates our commitment to advancing the industrial wearables and software market in order to streamline workflow for our customers. Reel is the latest example of how we continually innovate to ensure we are ahead of the curve when it comes to the application of industrial wearables and addressing the wants and needs of the market."

Pictures are available at:

https://cloud.proglove.com/index.php/s/mKbPwms43Rk9Bb8

About ProGlove

ProGlove develops industrial wearables. The smart solutions of the German headquartered company are used by more than 500 renowned organizations in manufacturing, production, logistics and retail. ProGlove was founded in December 2014 after winning the Intel "Make it Wearable" Challenge in Silicon Valley. ProGlove is backed by growth focused investors Summit Partners, DIVC and Bayern Capital. ProGlove employs 160 people from over 40 countries at its two sites in Munich and Chicago. More information is available at www.proglove.com .



Media Contact

ProGlove

Axel Schmidt

Senior Communications Manager

E-Mail: 226138@email4pr.com

Mobile: +49-173-4610106

SOURCE ProGlove

Related Links

https://www.proglove.com

