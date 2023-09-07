Barcodes Group Continues to Grow Through M&A with Acquisition of NeWave RFID

News provided by

Barcodes Group

07 Sep, 2023, 15:22 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barcodes Group, through its subsidiary Smart Label Solutions (SLS), announces its acquisition of NeWave Sensor Solutions, LLC, a pioneer in RFID technology innovation and inventor of the Patented Wave® antenna. This is the second acquisition by Barcodes Group this year and propels Barcodes Group and SLS to the forefront of the RFID industry.

Founded in 2010 by the visionary Dr. Walter (Den) Burnside, Ph.D. EE, NeWave developed many advanced technologies that clients use to efficiently manage their operations. The creation of its novel RFID antenna, developed in partnership with The Ohio State University to optimize RFID performance, laid the foundation for NeWave and SLS' rise to prominence in RFID technology solutions.

Daniel Nettesheim, President & CEO of Barcodes Group, underscores the significance of this acquisition: "RFID is quickly becoming a critical component in digital transformation because of the significant opportunity it presents to reduce labor needs while improving operations and the customer experience. With the leadership of Dr. Burnside, NeWave has invented and patented advanced RFID technologies that now enable us to bring scalable, high-performing, and high-ROI solutions to market. This is a major evolution for this technology, and now we need to commercialize it and make it available to the world. The acquisition of NeWave enables us to bring complete solutions to market and transform how organizations operate."

Barry Burnside, Founding Partner and COO of NeWave Sensor Solutions, shares Dan's enthusiasm: "We believe the combination of NeWave's intellectual property and SLS' technical expertise will accelerate the development of RFID as the premier technology for tracking goods from manufacture to the point of sale. We are very enthusiastic about joining Barcodes Group to continue delivering exceptional service, innovation and business success."

ABOUT BARCODES GROUP

Barcodes Group is a market leader in providing end-to-end technology solutions that optimize mobility, visibility, and automation for global organizations. With a legacy of over 25 years and strategic partnerships with leading technology manufacturers, Barcodes Group offers exceptional products, software, and services, empowering businesses to thrive in a dynamic marketplace. Supported by its subsidiaries, including Barcodes, Inc., OCR Canada, and SLS, Barcodes Group's key technology platforms encompass warehouse automation, supply chain visibility, and enterprise mobility. Visit barcodesinc.com/solutions and slsrfid.com for more information or contact [email protected].

Todd Muscato, Chief Digital Officer
Barcodes Group
312-765-6869, tmuscato@barcodesinc.com

SOURCE Barcodes Group

Also from this source

Barcodes Group Acquires Identbase GmbH, Expanding Access Control and People ID Capabilities in the EU

Barcodes Group Acquires Identbase GmbH, Expanding Access Control and People ID Capabilities in the EU

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.