Barcodes Group Rebrands to Levata with Vision Towards Elevated Business Transformation

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Barcodes Group announced the beginning of a new era as Levata. The rebrand captures its purpose to elevate the potential of its customers by integrating technology, expertise, and service to power their modern environments.

Levata’s enterprise-level combinations of hardware, software, supplies, and services power a suite of integrated mobility, automation, and visibility solutions.

"We've created our new brand, Levata, to give our company one global and unified identity that represents what we strive to bring to our customers and how we've evolved our value proposition," says Daniel Nettesheim, President & CEO. "At Levata, our purpose is to elevate our customers' potential to thrive in a world of motion by enabling their business transformation. With this brand, we want to fully amplify our strengths as an international, technology solutions integrator."

Levata's enterprise-level combinations of hardware, software, supplies, and services power a suite of integrated mobility, automation, and visibility solutions in five areas:

As a critical component of its solutions, Levata supports IT and operational teams with managed services. In addition, Levata has industry-leading partnerships with top technology brands to offer the right products for business transformation. While Levata manages and harnesses the technology, customers can use valuable insights to fuel what's next.

"Levata is inspired by the Italian phrase 'levata del sole,' meaning sunrise, and the English word 'elevate,'" explains David Slater, CMO of Levata. "Our new brand seeks to capture all that we do to elevate customer experiences with the full range of our capabilities."

Barcodes Group is the parent company of leading technology providers including Barcodes, Inc., OCR Canada, ID Wholesaler, Digital ID UK, and SLS Solutions.

ABOUT LEVATA

Levata enables customers to rise as an enduring force in a world of motion by providing strategies, solutions, and services that power modern environments. With the technology to enable mobility, automation, and visibility, the expertise to connect people, data, and assets, and the insights to move businesses forward, Levata elevates the potential of thousands of organizations worldwide. Levata, formally known as Barcodes Group, has operated as a market leader in end-to-end technology solutions for over 40 years. Learn more at www.levata.com.

