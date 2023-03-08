Barcodes Group Unveils Its Expanded Autonomous Mobile Robotics Platform with Plug-and-Play Integration Software

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barcodes Group has launched its new Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR) portfolio, providing businesses with intelligent automation that is easy to implement and delivers rapid ROI. The enhanced platform is designed to cater to a wide range of applications, from Warehousing-Fulfillment to Manufacturing, allowing for improved accuracy and speed without significant cost or infrastructure changes.

The Barcodes Group Platform addresses the growing demand for supply chain efficiency and the need to keep labor costs low, as qualified workers become increasingly hard to find. The portfolio offers a 12-robot hardware fleet, quick-to-deploy integration software, interoperability fleet-management software, and end-to-end deployment services. Businesses can hire robots for as low as $2 per hour with Barcodes Group's Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model.

The solution is expected to deliver a broad range of benefits to customers, including:

20+ material handling workflows with a 12-robot AMR fleet

Deployment of robots in hours with integration software that connects Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to AMRs

Savings from day one with monthly Robot-as-a-Service

Easy adoption and scalability of workflows with cloud-based software

Increased productivity by eliminating non-value-added material movements.

"Our wide-ranging AMR applications and ability to integrate with almost any WMS, Voice, and IoT is industry-leading. With costs as low as $2 per hour and day one savings, the adoption of modern technology like robotics is easier than ever," says Manthan Pawar, Barcodes Group Product Manager - Robotics.

"Our new robotics platform will ease the labor shortage pain our customers face today. It will bring better throughput and speed with higher scalability, so businesses can focus on their growth," says Barcodes Group, Daniel Nettesheim, President & CEO.

The Barcodes Group AMR fleet will be showcased at ProMat, on March 20-23rd. For more information on Autonomous Mobile Robotics please visit https://www.barcodesinc.com/robotics/.

ABOUT BARCODES GROUP

Barcodes Group provides end-to-end technology solutions that improve mobility, visibility, and automation for organizations across the globe. With 25+ years of experience and partnerships with leading technology manufacturers, Barcodes Group delivers exceptional products, software, and services to help businesses navigate a world in motion. Key technology platforms include enterprise mobility, automated vision and labeling, RFID, warehouse robotics, access control systems, and more. For more information please visit: https://www.barcodesinc.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Todd Muscato, Chief Digital Officer

Barcodes Group

312-765-6869

[email protected]

