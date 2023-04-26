Barcoding, Inc. Acquires Procensis, Inc.

Supply chain innovation company expands enterprise mobility services with latest acquisition

BALTIMORE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barcoding, Inc. , the leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity, today announces its acquisition of Procensis, Inc., a leading mobility solutions provider based in Warminster, Pennsylvania. This acquisition represents Barcoding's focused investment in enterprise mobility and managed services to support their growing customer base.

With over 25 years of warehouse, distribution, logistics, and warehouse management system (WMS) experience, Procensis drives improved mobile worker experiences. Procensis focuses on effective user workflows in distribution and manufacturing – giving mobile workers more speed and accuracy in addition to faster onboarding and improved safety.

Following Barcoding's Process-People-Technology approach and proprietary delivery framework, Barcoding customers will now benefit from Procensis expertise in wearable and mobile computing, screen modernization, user interface design, and integration with leading Warehouse Management Systems (WMS).

"With our acquisition of Procensis, Barcoding continues to focus on growth and innovation that directly and positively impacts our customers. With today's labor challenges, it's vital that we help our customers with mobile user satisfaction and retention. The addition of Procensis, and their vast experience in workforce productivity solutions, allows us to do just that" said Shane Snyder, president of Barcoding, Inc.

"We are excited to be joining Barcoding, Inc. Combining their brand in the market with our strengths in mobile and wearable technology allows us to positively impact even more companies across North America. This acquisition is a new chapter in our quest to conquer the most challenging workflows on the distribution and manufacturing floors," said Ed Kennedy, President, Procensis, Inc.

About Barcoding, Inc.

Barcoding is a supply chain automation and innovation company that helps organizations be more efficient, accurate, and connected. With our enterprise platform IntelliTrack® and extensive subject matter expertise in data capture and automation, labels and printing, mobile computing, and managed services, we are trusted to build and manage solutions for some of the best IT and operations teams in the world. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Md., with offices across North America (Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver). For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.

