Barcoding, Inc. Hires Ted Haines as Director of StayLive Services™

BALTIMORE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barcoding, Inc., the leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity, recently announced the hiring of Ted Haines as Director of StayLive Services™. In his role, Haines will serve as a key member of the Barcoding team, provide strategic oversight to the growth of the StayLive brand of managed services, and develop solutions to create a lasting impact for Barcoding customers.

Haines joins the Barcoding team with over 30 years of experience in IT infrastructure, customer relations, and retail and corporate consultation. With his vast background, Haines will work with Barcoding to support the StayLive Services team and their processes, which will allow for further improvements and growth to the portfolio. He also has experience across a wide range of industries, managing Enterprise IT support for retail, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare.

Barcoding's StayLive Services is an essential part of the supply chain and automation ecosystem. These services include asset management and visibility with Barcoding's IntelliTrack platform, RMA and repair depot support, 24x7 service desk, enterprise mobility management (EMM & MDM), OEM contract management, training, and ongoing support through all lifecycle stages. Barcoding's Support Specialists bring decades in product knowledge and integration, and elevated partner support with the manufacturers of the products and solutions Barcoding provides.

"Demand for IT resources is a significant challenge for today's CIO," said Haines. "Barcoding's StayLive Services offering partners our experienced technical team with a customer's IT department to manage and support our solutions portfolio. This partnership enables their IT resources to be leveraged on more critical and transformational efforts."

"Ted's expertise is invaluable," said Daniel Perlak, VP of Operations. "As the StayLive portfolio continues to grow, his guidance will help us, and our customers reach new heights. We will continue the expansion of the team in both capacity and capabilities, so we're looking forward to it."

About Barcoding

Barcoding is a supply chain automation and innovation company that helps organizations be more efficient, accurate and connected. With our enterprise platform IntelliTrack® and extensive subject matter expertise in data capture and automation, labels and printing, mobile computing, and managed services, we are trusted to build and manage solutions for some of the best IT and operations teams in the world. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Md., with offices across North America (Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver). (http://www.barcoding.com)

