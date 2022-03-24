Bård Ionson LLC Announces a Limited Edition Sage Anomaly Series Release: The Entity

MANASSAS, Va. , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The groundbreaking 2018 NFT series SAGE Anomaly created by pioneering crypto artist Bård Ionson continues with The Entity, a new chapter in the mysterious chronicle. Merging the worlds of art, technology, and science fiction, the CryptoArt series uses artificial intelligence-generated images supported by real-world historical references to present a compelling allegory for our time.

The Entity in SAGE command center Four examples of the random output when minted

Ionson invites 303 collectors to join in the story's continuing evolution by minting their own unique segment of the narrative. Available by pre-sale on April 4, and to the public on April 7, 2022 at Async.art Blueprints, each token grants the user the ability to explore the meaning of life through The Entity's search for humanity. As each randomly-generated mint is revealed, the apocalyptic story and ensuing events will progress asynchronously. Within the 303 artworks are two exclusive 1/1 looping NFT video creations.

SAGE Anomaly first formed when Ionson trained an AI model system using hand drawn images from an oscilloscope. The AI generated the first known image of The Entity and inspired the genesis of the gripping science fiction saga. "We Are," states The Entity in SAGE Anomaly. "Your technology is now advanced enough for us to work together, though we question the capability of your minds."

Ionson has been creating innovative and thought-provoking CryptoArt NFTs since 2018 and is featured on SuperRare, KnownOrigin, Art Blocks, Museum of Crypto Art (MOCA), Museum of Digital Contemporary Art (MoCDA), and Contemporary Digital Art Fair (CADAF). He has exhibited in Miami, New York, Paris, Dubai, and Washington.

"Bård Ionson is one of my favorite CryptoArtists and a true pioneer in the industry," says art collector, Skyman .

For more information and to sign up for pre-public minting, visit sageAnomaly.com . To mint SAGE Anomaly, visit Async.art. Pre-public minting will be limited to one mint per wallet. 10% of proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen to support their relief work in Ukraine and other crisis responses.

https://async.art/blueprints/623004fd64432b9d749651cc/bard-ionson-sage-anomaly

Media Contact

Bård Ionson

bardionson.com

‪(571) 248-1566

[email protected]

SOURCE Bard Ionson LLC