Bard SummerScape 2018 Presents Rare New American Production of Anton Rubinstein's Demon (July 27-Aug 5)

Anton Rubinstein's Demon (1871)

Composed in three acts to a libretto by Pavel Viskovatov, Demon was based on a narrative poem by Mikhail Lermontov that was initially banned as sacrilegious. Like the poem, Rubinstein's opera depicts a demon, or fallen angel, who meets Tamara, a mortal princess, and falls desperately in love, trying everything in his power to seduce her.

On the few occasions it has been heard in the West, Demon has received a warm welcome. After a concert performance by the Kirov Opera at the 2003 Lincoln Center Festival, the New York Times admired the composer's "sure lyrical gift and command of the orchestra," while a 2009 London presentation prompted Gramophone to admire "Rubinstein's colourful and lyrically expressive score."

For tickets and further information on all SummerScape events, call the Fisher Center box office at 845-758-7900 or visit fishercenter.bard.edu/summerscape.



