Bard Valley Natural Delights' Medjool Dates Sales Volume Spike 57% During Ramadan

"April 1st is the ideal time for retailers to start merchandising, promoting and marketing Medjool Dates to maximize sales for the Ramadan holiday," explains Neil Merritt, director of North American sales at Bard Valley Date Growers. "Retailers can realize double digit unit and dollar increases with our mini pallet and floor display shippers for all of our best selling items. It's an ideal time to promote dates with displays in high traffic areas."

Because Medjool dates are fresh, they are predominately located in the produce section; however, they can easily be cross-merchandised in other departments to help drive incremental sales. The brand stands alone with a dominant share of the date category sales at 42 percent of volume and 44 percent of dollars, according to a recent baseline and distribution study.

Medjool Dates are important during Ramadan to help break the fast and for gift giving. Dates are used as a quick source of energy and the nutrients can help the body's glucose levels quickly return to normal after a long day of fasting. Medjool dates are one of the easiest and most common gifts given during Ramadan. Sales reports from BVDG indicate that larger package sizes are preferred. To help drive consumers to retail, Bard Valley is supporting these key messaging points through targeted consumer programs utilizing influencers as brand partners and social media.

"We will be posting new recipe ideas during Ramadan using a very popular influencer known for her Middle Eastern fusion food recipes and photography. This will help build awareness and promote Natural Delights Medjool Dates to shoppers during the holiday," explained Merritt.

