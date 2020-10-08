BARDA Selects Pharm-Olam to Support Clinical Trial Planning & Execution for up to 5 Years

Pharm-Olam's contract (No: 75A50120D00016) with BARDA is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity or IDIQ agreement for Clinical Trial Planning and Execution or CTPE services with application possibilities encompassing Phases I-IV. The contract has a minimum performance period of two years, stretching to a maximum of five years, with a $250M total contract ceiling value.

"We are pleased to have been selected by BARDA to support medical countermeasure (MCM) development and the fight against emerging infectious diseases," said Jason Ezzelle, Pharm-Olam's chief commercial and government contracts officer. "This agreement is the result of our focused investment in our infectious disease business, and further builds upon our growing federally-funded clinical trials portfolio, including support for Operation Warp Speed."

Pharm-Olam holds a membership in the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium and has a strong history of MCM collaboration with a variety of government entities, including HHS' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and BARDA, as well as the Department of Defense and several non-governmental organizations.

ABOUT PHARM-OLAM LLC

Pharm-Olam is a global clinical research organization that delivers right-sized trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, government, and public health organizations around the world. They specialize in small molecule therapies and biologics in oncology-hematology, rare disease, allergy, autoimmune, infectious disease, and vaccines. Founded in 1994, with operations in 60 countries, this CRO goes the distance to create a healthier world through agile, innovative, and customized CRO solutions for Phase I-IV research. Learn how Pharm-Olam helps studies succeed at www.pharm-olam.com.

