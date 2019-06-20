Bardasz Announces Partnership With RigNet For Data-Driven Oil And Gas

"Bardasz is excited to begin this relationship with RigNet, as it brings the ultimate enhancement of real-time data support to our customers. It comes with a one-in-a-million opportunity to be the pioneer who provides machine learning technology to Pemex Exploration and Production during a time in which the Mexican Government is investing prioritized resources to bring Pemex production to 2.4 mbpd by 2025," says Bardasz CEO, Pablo Pérez.

Bardasz and RigNet have come together to build a unique, unprecedented offering to Mexico's Oil & Gas market by integrating top of the line technology with first-class managed services and support. "The Intelie suite of AI solutions aligns perfectly with Bardasz's vision, and enables us to deliver our promise, 'solutions beyond technology,' with AI advanced solutions to our customers," says Bardasz CEO, Pablo Pérez.

"RigNet is excited to join with Bardasz, one of the region's top oilfield data-driven technology solutions providers. Bardasz recognizes how powerful and robust Intelie Live is, and will provide best-in-class machine learning-based predictive analytics across the region through this offering," says Intelie CEO, Lelio Souza.

"This agreement with Bardasz is indicative of the demand for Intelie's solutions in the Energy sector. With Bardasz's digital capabilities and focus, we expect a successful, productive relationship," says Steven Picket, CEO of RigNet.

About Bardasz

Bardasz is a leading provider of data-driven drilling solutions and real-time services, supporting clients in making timely decisions; reducing hazards risk; increasing efficiency; and readily anticipating and mitigating operational challenges. The Bardasz Knowledge Lab® provides state-of-the-art data-handling services through its team of real-time engineers, IT and drilling experts. The BKL® handles data challenges, as with exploration and development wells, and provides around-the-clock operational support, allowing clients to focus on analyzing and interpreting reliable data. An independent data services and solutions integrator, Bardasz assists client operators and service companies with turn-key projects and pro tem services, such as rig site aggregation, data QA/QC, and 24/7 operations support. Bardasz is headquartered in Houston, and provides services for drilling operations in Mexico, the U.S., and South America. For more information, please visit http://www.bardasz.com.

About RigNet, Inc.

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software, optimized industry solutions, and communications infrastructure that allows our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rig.net .

