Bardeen.ai Raises $15.3 million Series A to Bring Workflow Automation to the Masses

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bardeen.ai, a leading provider of "automation for all" tools, today announced an oversubscribed $15.3 million Series A funding round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors 468 Capital and FirstMark Capital and leading angel investors. The Series A quickly follows Bardeen's launch from stealth earlier this year with strong adoption and growth of its category-defining proactive automation platform. With this latest funding round, Bardeen has raised a total of $18.8 million from leading technology investors and angels to help accelerate its mission to bring automation to everyone.

Over the last decade, there has been an explosion of workplace collaboration tools such as Slack, Zoom, Google Sheets, Airtable, Notion, ClickUp and hundreds of others that have become increasingly important in remote and hybrid working realities. However, users have often been left with the time-consuming and mind-numbing task of constantly switching between those apps and moving data across them, many times each day. With Bardeen, users can automate these tasks to maximize efficiency and create space to focus on real work.

"Most of us [knowledge workers] waste a large part of our working day with highly repetitive tasks or copy-pasting information from one tab to another," said Pascal Weinberger, co-founder and CEO of Bardeen.ai. "We built Bardeen to remove these time-sinks and give users the superpower to automate workflows with just one click. Repetitive tasks that can be done by machines should be done by machines."

Bardeen's easy-to-use platform helps orchestrate repetitive workflows across apps. Users simply download the Bardeen browser extension and select from a broad range of pre-built automations the tasks they want to automate, such as copying information from apps into a spreadsheet, scraping data from the web, and reminding participants about an upcoming meeting. They can also create their own custom automation workflows or modify pre-built ones to fit their exact needs. Since its launch in February 2022, Bardeen has grown its monthly active user base by 4x to more than 20,000.

"In the past decade browsers have turned into powerful and feature-rich development platforms," said Artem Harutyunyan, co-founder and CTO at Bardeen.ai. "Now is the time to leverage these advances to build a new kind of an automation experience and make it effortlessly available to everyone."

Bardeen's platform comes with integrations to the most commonly used tools like G-Suite, Jira, Slack, Trello, Notion, Airtable, ClickUp, Coda and more, including its own built-in tools like a powerful website data scraper and AI modules for OCR, text-to-speech etc. The platform ships with hundreds of pre-built "Playbooks" which can be instantly used by anyone to automate their workflows with just one click. Users can also easily customize or build their own Playbook from scratch to share with their friends and colleagues.

Praveen Akkiraju, Managing Director at Insight Partners, is joining Bardeen's board. "In a cloud native world, Bardeen is finally democratizing automation by enabling end users to leverage the power of a no-code workflow builder in the browser," said Akkiraju. "Today's digital workers use a range of SaaS productivity applications which create silos that Bardeen is able to bridge as it dramatically increases worker and team productivity. Pascal and Artem not only bring a deep understanding of the problem space—they are truly passionate about helping end users leverage automation to transform the nature of their work. We at Insight couldn't be more excited to join them on the company's growth journey."

"In just a few months since launch, Bardeen has emerged as a strong new entrant in the no-code stack," said Matt Turck, Managing Director at FirstMark Capital. "As everyone's job continues to become ever more digital, the ability to automate one's workflows will become a standard competency that every professional will need to possess just like collaborating in Notion or sharing data using Airtable etc. It's amazing to work with such talented leaders like Pascal and Artem".

"Exceptional extension with an exceptional team to back it. I couldn't give a more glowing review to both the team that made this possible as well as the near limitless potential of the application to so many aspects of my work. Well done, Bardeen." said Aram H., Channel Program Specialist at MSI.

Founded in 2020 by Artem Harutyunyan and Pascal Weinberger, Bardeen.ai is the leading provider of proactive workflow automation platforms. Bardeen helps users globally by removing friction from their workflows and automating repetitive tasks. Its product is loved by recruiters, sales teams, agencies and freelancers everywhere. With funding from Insight Partners, 468 Capital, FirstMark Capital and others, Bardeen's proactive automation platform helps knowledge workers automate repetitive tasks and allows them to control web apps from anywhere.

For more information, visit bardeen.ai.

