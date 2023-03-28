Bardess Named 2023 Corporate Growth Award Honoree by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) New Jersey

Bardess CEO Barbara Pound to Accept Award at the 2023 Corporate Growth Conference and Awards



RANDOLPH, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bardess® Group Ltd., a privately-owned, award-winning innovative data analytics and data science solution consulting firm, has been named one of three 2023 Corporate Growth Award Honorees by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) New Jersey. Bardess was selected for their innovative strategies, nurturing a culture that encourages continuous excellence and demonstrating sustained growth as a result of their efforts.

Bardess CEO Barbara S. Pound

M.J. Jolda, ACG New Jersey President and Principal and Chief Marketing Officer at CMO and Company, said, "These three winning companies distinguished themselves by their rigorous commitment to innovation, excellence, and corporate growth."

Christian Amato, Event Chair of ACG NJ's Corporate Growth Conference and Awards and President of CMA stated that, "It was great to see the numerous submissions from NJ based corporations. The decision-making process was difficult. The continued growth of NJ corporations through innovation and community support has been phenomenal."

"We are humbled and honored to be an ACG Corporate Growth Award Honoree," said Bardess CEO Barbara Pound. "Bardess focuses on people helping people first and foremost."

For over 25 years, Bardess has focused on solving clients' complex analytic problems by empowering the principles of their Zero2Hero® Results Framework and LEAPTM methodology with one goal in mind – to empower its clients' to access, view and analyze data in a more usable humancentric form to make smarter, more accurate, more efficient and faster business decisions. Bardess continues to drive innovative implementation of data-driven technologies across verticals and business units.

"By employing these strategies, it has enhanced Bardess' value to its customers, creating a trusted long-term business relationship. We are trusted by Fortune 500 companies and businesses of all sizes to solve their most difficult and critical data needs," Pound said.

Barbara Pound will share Bardess' leading innovation insights and experiences for sustained excellence and corporate growth at the 2023 ACG NJ Corporate Growth Conference and Awards event being held at the Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset on May 3rd, from 4-8 p.m. CEOs from the two other honorees will share their insights and real-life experiences as well. For more information, click here.

About Bardess: Bardess® Group Ltd., is an acclaimed NJ-based data analytics and data science consulting firm, built on integrity, reliability, respect and quality, servicing Fortune 500 companies and organizations of all sizes. These companies have trusted Bardess with their most difficult and critical data needs. Some clients include: Cisco, Verizon, UCB, Conde Nast, Fidelity, Bimbo Bakeries, New York Life, Ralph Lauren, among many more. For more than 25 years, Bardess has focused on solving clients' complex analytic problems by applying the principles of their Zero2Hero® strategic results framework and using their unique LEAPTM implementation methodology across advanced data analytics, data science, data engineering/architecture and management consulting practices.

