Bardin Hill Appoints Kevin Silva Global Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bardin Hill Investment Partners LP ("Bardin Hill") today announced the appointment of Kevin Silva as Global Head of Business Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Silva, who joins the firm as a partner, will focus on expanding the firm's relationships with investors and will oversee the Client Relations Department.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Bardin Hill team," said Jason Dillow, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Bardin Hill. "He has earned a superb reputation over more than 20 years for successfully managing global capital formation teams and developing strategies that meet investor needs. His expertise, vision, and leadership will guide Bardin Hill's business development plan and accelerate our efforts to broaden our relationships with investors."

"I'm delighted to be joining Bardin Hill and look forward to working with the firm's deeply experienced and collaborative team," said Mr. Silva. "Institutional investors look for real partnerships, and Bardin Hill, with its successful investment platform and focus on long-term relationships with clients, delivers. It is an exciting time to be joining the firm as it continues to grow, while embracing a future grounded in institutionalized values and driven by innovation."

Mr. Silva's appointment highlights Bardin Hill's ongoing expansion of its executive team. In October of last year, the firm completed its succession plan, naming the firm's Chief Investment Officer, Jason Dillow, Chief Executive Officer and announcing a strategic partnership with TPG Sixth Street Partners ("TSSP"), as well as additional investments from existing partners of Bardin Hill, Dyal Capital Partners, and the foundation of the firm's founder Alan B. Slifka. Last fall, the firm added veteran portfolio manager Phil Raciti as Head of U.S. Performing Credit. And in April of this year, Bardin Hill announced six new partners, drawing from the firm's senior investment and business teams.

Mr. Silva joins Bardin Hill from Carlson Capital, L.P., where he led the global business development and investor relations effort. Prior to joining Carlson, Mr. Silva was a Managing Director at Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, where he worked for 12 years and ultimately had oversight responsibility for the firm's strategic relationships. He began his career at Goldman Sachs & Co. as an associate in the Asset Management Division. Mr. Silva earned a B.A. from Harvard University.

About Bardin Hill

Bardin Hill, formerly Halcyon Capital Management LP, is a global investment management firm with core competencies in credit strategies, including distressed, stressed and performing credit, as well as liquidations and cash-outs, litigation-driven investing, merger arbitrage and event-driven equities. Founded in 1981, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Luxembourg, and manages approximately $10 billion in assets. For more information please visit www.bardinhill.com.

