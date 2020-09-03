Bardin Hill Elevates Operations with SS&C Technologies

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Bardin Hill Investment Partners, a credit-focused investment management firm with more than $8.5 billion in assets under management, has chosen Eze OMS to manage its fixed income strategies. The firm also implemented the latest version of SS&C Geneva® for fund accounting.

Bardin Hill replaced its previous credit-focused provider with Eze OMS to bring its entire enterprise onto a single cross-asset platform with robust functionality. Eze OMS now supports Bardin Hill's operations across equities, performing credit, opportunistic credit, litigation finance, UCITS/40 Act and private equity vehicles.

The integration between Eze OMS and Geneva enables Bardin Hill's trade data to flow seamlessly to the accounting platform and then downstream to the required third parties. Eze and Geneva use a bi-directional Security API to keep data in sync. Additionally, Bardin Hill can leverage Eze's security master API to connect with its internal ratings database. The connectivity enables Bardin Hill's front office to access their vendor and proprietary fixed income ratings data directly in Eze OMS to support analytics and trading in par, foreign, multi-currency, default, non-performing loans and more.

"Our decision to partner with SS&C Technologies has enabled us to tap into an unparalleled array of choices of curated software and services solutions to support all of our business lines," said Jatish Panji, V.P. of Information Technology at Bardin Hill. "SS&C's Eze OMS stood out with its ability to handle all investment types and asset classes across the enterprise, bolstered by robust security profiling, compliance checks and P&L reporting. Our fixed income team has been very happy with the switch to Eze OMS and the improvements to their trading workflows and overall efficiency. The fact that we made the switch amid a pandemic is testament to SS&C's business continuity strength, regardless of market conditions."

"We are pleased to bring Eze OMS's robust fixed-income capabilities to Bardin Hill and help consolidate its book of business on one platform," said Michael Hutner, General Manager of SS&C Eze. "We are committed to providing a seamless experience to investment managers and look forward to leveraging our organization's full power to help our clients grow."

About Bardin Hill

Bardin Hill Investment Partners LP is a global investment management firm that specializes in credit strategies and event-driven equities. Founded in 1981, the firm is headquartered in New York, with an additional office in London.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

