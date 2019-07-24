Bardstown Bourbon Company names John Castro Executive Director of Culinary Operations

"I'm excited to be joining such a collaborative food and beverage program," says Castro. "Bardstown Bourbon Company is one of the most innovative distilleries in the country and I look forward to helping them take their culinary offerings to the next level."

Castro brings more than 25 years of culinary experience to Bardstown Bourbon Company. He most recently served as executive chef of Winston's Restaurant on the campus of Sullivan University in Louisville. As a chef instructor at the National Center for Hospitality Studies (NCHS), he taught thousands of students everything from basic skills to the intricacies of international cuisines. Castro has been named a distinguished guest chef at the famed James Beard House in New York City and under his direction, Sullivan University was the first culinary school to receive the honor of cooking at the unparalleled institution. Prior to his teaching career, Castro spent time as a consultant and chef at the Lai Lai Sheraton Hotel in Taipei, Taiwan. He also served as executive chef at Hasenour's Restaurant, which closed in 1996.

"John Castro will no doubt enhance our team of experts at the Bardstown Bourbon Company," says Bardstown Bourbon Company President and CEO, David Mandell. "John's experience and expertise raises the bar for what visitors can expect along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail."

In addition to attending Northwood Institute in West Baden Springs, Indiana, Castro holds an associate degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. He is a Certified Executive Chef through the American Culinary Federation and holds eight medals in culinary salons, as well as being a participating medal holder of the esteemed Les Amis De Escoffier and Chef Rotisseur for the local chapter of the Chaine De Rotisseur. For more information, visit bardstownbourbon.com, bottleandbond.com or call (502) 252-6331.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company and Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar:

Located in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky. is one of the country's most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic whiskey, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including Jefferson's, High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch and many others through its one-of-a-kind Collaborative Distilling Program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with its exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering the only full-service restaurant located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar. Combining local and seasonal ingredients with regional flair, executive chef Felix Mosso offers simple, yet refined Southern comfort food, exceptional salads and farm fresh meats. Bottle & Bond's extensive spirits collection features whiskey, bourbon and rye brands from around the globe, including a library filled with more than 400 vintage American whiskeys, curated by renowned whiskey author, Fred Minnick.

The company was founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin, David Mandell, Daniel Linde and Garnett Black. For more information, visit bardstownbourbon.com, bottleandbond.com or follow Bardstown Bourbon Company on Facebook and Instagram.

