Bardstown Bourbon Company will kick off 2020 with new bourbon aged in The Prisoner Wine Company barrels

"This spirit is very complex, with a welcoming bouquet of blackberry and black cherry, blended with honey and vanilla," said Steve Nally, Master Distiller at The Bardstown Bourbon Company. "The luxury wine blend's red fruit flavors take the lead on the palate."

Bardstown Bourbon Company & The Prisoner Wine Collaboration is the latest addition to the Bardstown Bourbon Company's Collaborative Series, a line of innovative finished bourbons, which saw new products finished in brandy and Muscat Mistelle barrels in 2019.

"The last collaborative expressions we released were very limited, so we're excited to kick off the new year with a big release available in multiple markets across the country," said Bardstown Bourbon Company Vice President of Sales & Marketing Herb Heneman.

Recognized as one of the most innovative wine brands on the market, The Prisoner Wine Company led the resurgence of California luxury red blends and quickly achieved cult status upon its first release in 2000.

"The Prisoner Wine Company's ethos is rooted in collaboration, from the relationships between our winemaking team and our family of over 100 growing partners, to the harmony we find blending together unusual varietals," said The Prisoner Wine Company Director of Winemaking Chrissy Wittmann. "We strive to do things differently and it's exciting that our namesake wine will add to the mystique of this new bourbon."

Bardstown Bourbon Company & The Prisoner Wine Collaboration will be released to all of Bardstown Bourbon Company's current markets in January. As the distillery broadens its national footprint throughout 2020, it will also enter several new markets, including Washington D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Ohio.

Bardstown Bourbon Company & The Prisoner Wine Co. Collaboration (100 proof/50% ABV) $124.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company's products are available in Kentucky and Indiana through Republic National Distributing Company; California and Florida through Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits; Nashville and Central Tennessee through Ajax Turner Distributing Company; and Illinois through Momentum Beverage Team. In 2020 Bardstown Bourbon Company will expand its availability to Washington D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Ohio.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company:

Located in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky. Is one of the country's most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic whiskey, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including Jefferson's, High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch and many others through its one-of-a-kind Collaborative Distilling Program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with its exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering the only full-service restaurant located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar. The company was founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin . For more information, visit bardstownbourbon.com or follow Bardstown Bourbon Company on Facebook and Instagram .

About The Prisoner Wine Company:

When The Prisoner was released two decades ago as a complex blend of some of California's best and most unusual grape varieties, it swiftly and permanently changed the American perception of what a red blend wine could be. The Prisoner Wine Company grew to include a range of rule-bending blends with provocative label designs, and the portfolio has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the most innovative wine brands in the market, leading the resurgence of California luxury red blends and earning "cult" wine status. Today, Director of Winemaking Chrissy Wittmann and her team work with over 100 growers in northern California, bringing together exceptional fruit to produce a family of bold and intriguing wines. The Prisoner Wine Company is located on Highway 29 in Napa Valley and welcomes visitors year-round for unexpected, immersive experiences.

