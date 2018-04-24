Bardy Diagnostics™ Announces Appointment of Alan Levy to Board of Directors

"We are extraordinarily fortunate and honored to welcome Alan Levy as our newest board member," said Gust Bardy, MD, Bardy Diagnostics Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Levy combines the strengths of being an astute business executive, investor, and scientist as demonstrated by his impressive track record of leading early-stage med tech companies to successful exits and IPOs. We are excited to draw upon his extensive experience helming some of the most cutting-edge, disruptive start-up medical device companies, to further elevate Bardy Diagnostics in its goals to revolutionize ECG technology."

Most recently, Dr. Levy served as the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board at Chrono Therapeutics. In addition, he was a Senior Advisor and Venture Partner of Frazier Healthcare Partners focusing on the Life Science sector. Dr. Levy's notable previous leadership experiences include serving as the founding Chief Executive Officer at Incline Therapeutics that was acquired by The Medicines Company for $390 million, Chief Executive Officer and President at Northstar Neuroscience that went public and raised $112 million in their IPO, Chief Executive Officer and President at Heartstream that was acquired by Hewlett-Packard for $140 million, and President at Heart Technology that was acquired by Boston Scientific for $500 million. In addition, he held several leadership positions at Ethicon, a division of Johnson & Johnson, including serving as the Vice President of Research and New Business Development and Director.

Dr. Levy serves as a board member of several public and private companies including Intuitive Surgical, Proteus Digital Health and Seattle BioMed. He received his PhD in Organic Chemistry from Purdue University, a BS in Chemistry from City University of New York, and holds an Honorary Doctor of Science from Purdue University.

"It is with great pleasure and excitement that I accept this position alongside the other high-caliber members of the board," said Dr. Levy. "I have been a part of various medical device companies and have had the opportunity to evaluate many investment opportunities in the space; the potential of Bardy Diagnostics is outstanding and I am eager to support the company through its next phase of growth in becoming the industry leader in cardiac monitoring."

About Bardy Diagnostics:

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. is an innovator in digital health and remote patient monitoring, with a focus on providing diagnostically-accurate and patient-friendly cardiac and vital signs patch monitors to the industry. The company's CAM patch is a non-invasive, P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac monitor and arrhythmia detection device that is designed to improve patient compliance for men, women, and children through its lifestyle-enabling patch design. Designed to be worn comfortably and discreetly by both men and women, the female-friendly, hourglass-shaped CAM patch is placed on the center of the chest, directly over the heart for optimum ECG signal collection. The innovative and broadly-patented technology of the CAM patch provides optimal detection and clear recording of the often difficult-to-detect P-wave, the part of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis.

For more information please visit www.bardydx.com

