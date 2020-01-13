Bardy Diagnostics™ Names Ed Vertatschitsch as Chief Operating Officer and Announces Additions to the Leadership Team

"We are pleased to have Ed Vertatschitsch join BardyDx's executive team," said Gust Bardy, MD, Bardy Diagnostics' Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Vertatschitsch brings a wealth of operational and development experience across the spectrum from early-stage to large-sized companies. We are thrilled to have him join our team as we continue to expand our product line and rapidly broaden our customer base."

Prior to joining BardyDx, Vertatschitsch served as VP of Global Portfolio Solutions, VP of Treatment and Imaging Solutions – Delivery Systems, and General Manager at Varian Medical Systems. Vertatschitsch joined Varian Medial Systems following the acquisition of Calypso Medical, where he was President and CEO. Previously, he also served as EVP Operations and R&D and VP of Engineering at Calypso Medical. Vertatschitsch possesses strong cross-industry development experience, including leadership roles at Palm and Boeing.

"BardyDx is experiencing accelerating growth with the success of the CAM patch and the development of novel ECG analysis technologies," said Vertatschitsch. "It is an honor to join Dr. Bardy and the innovative team at BardyDx, and I am excited and eager to help further the company's success."

BardyDx also announced today the following additions to its Leadership Team:

Cristina Gutierrez – Gutierrez has been appointed VP of Market Development & Training. She brings cardiac monitoring experience having formerly served as Director of Marketing at iRhythm Technologies. Gutierrez possesses over 19 years of experience and has held senior marketing and sales positions at MedBridge, Athios Health, Velano Vascular, FoxHollow Technologies (acquired by ev3 and Covidien), and Cordis.

Liz Mynhier – Mynhier has been promoted from Sr. Director to VP of Clinical Services & Customer Experience. With over 17 years of experience in cardiology and electrophysiology, Mynhier has managed and grown BardyDx's ECG monitoring center located in Houston, Texas. Prior to BardyDx, she served in the Cardiac Rhythm Management division at Medtronic and Biotronik.

Brit Baird – Baird has been promoted from Sr. Director to VP of Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance. He possesses over 23 years of experience with senior regulatory, quality, and manufacturing roles at EKOS Corporation (a BTG International group company), Pathway Medical Technologies (acquired by Bayer Healthcare), and Boston Scientific.

"I'm thrilled to welcome the newest additions to our Leadership Team," said Mark Handfelt, Chief Administrative Officer. "I have had the pleasure of working with Vertatschitsch in the past and look forward to working with him again. Our ability to recruit talented people from the outside, while providing opportunities for promotions and career progression within our organization, is a testament to the strength of our products, our management team, and our investors."

About Bardy Diagnostics:

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. is an innovator in digital health and remote patient monitoring, with a focus on providing the most diagnostically-accurate and patient-friendly cardiac patch monitors to the industry. The company's CAM patch is a non-invasive, P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac monitor and arrhythmia detection device that is designed to improve patient compliance for adults and children through its lifestyle-enabling form factor. Designed to be worn comfortably and discreetly for up to 14 days, the female-friendly, hourglass-shaped CAM patch is placed on the center of the chest, directly over the heart for optimum ECG signal collection. The proprietary technology of the CAM patch provides optimal detection and clear recording of the often difficult-to-detect P-wave, the signal of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.bardydx.com.

