Bardy Diagnostics™ Names Ken Nelson Chief Commercial Officer

"We are pleased to name Ken Nelson as the head of the Commercial team," said Gust Bardy, MD, Bardy Diagnostics Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Nelson brings a strong record of successful domestic and international sales, marketing, and business development leadership experiences ranging from start-ups with disruptive technologies to Fortune 500 companies. We look forward to leveraging his proven track record in leading medical device, diagnostics services, and digital health industry sales and strategic partnerships to successfully help the company achieve new levels of growth, performance, and innovation."

Nelson joined Bardy Diagnostics in September 2017 and currently serves as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. His extensive experience in the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management market includes most recently leading the sales and strategic partnership activities as the US Vice President of Sales and Director of Business Development for BioTelemetry (formerly CardioNet), where he helped transform declining sales to 19 consecutive quarters of revenue and share growth, drastically reduced sales team turnover, and led several high-value strategic partnerships and acquisitions in the cardiac monitoring space.

Previously, Nelson was national Vice President of Sales and Marketing for iRhythm Technologies, where he built the entire foundational sales and marketing team for the US and substantially grew product sales ten-fold. In addition, he also served at Boston Scientific (formerly Guidant) in their Cardiac Rhythm Management Division for 8 years in various sales leadership roles.

"I am excited for this opportunity to take an even greater role in Bardy Diagnostics at this pivotal time of corporate expansion," said Nelson. "In my years in this space, never have I encountered a product that I feel could make such a widespread impactful difference in patient care. I am pleased to join such a dedicated team and do my part in furthering the mission of the company to make our products the global standard of care in monitoring."

Robert Cockrill Named Vice President of Sales

Bardy Diagnostics also announced today that Robert (Bobby) Cockrill, MBA has been named Vice President of Sales, effective immediately. With over 17 years in the medical device industry, he will be responsible for leading all of Bardy Diagnostics' US Sales and Business Development functions.

"We are fortunate to bring on Bobby Cockrill to direct our domestic sales initiatives," says Bardy. "Cockrill brings extensive experience in structuring, optimizing, and deploying sales assets from companies of varying sizes from early and late stage start-ups to large-scale businesses. His reputation and commitment for creating a strong sales culture of collaboration and individual success will prove invaluable as Bardy Diagnostics continues to grow and makes greater strides into the cardiac monitoring market."

Prior to joining in November 2017, Cockrill served as Vice President of Sales at SonoSim, Inc., where he was tasked with reengineering and growing the sales team. In addition, he possesses strong experience in the cardiac device space with various sales leadership positions at Boston Scientific, Cardionet (now BioTelemetry), and Eli Lilly and Company.

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. is an innovator in digital health and remote patient monitoring, with a focus on providing diagnostically-accurate and patient-friendly cardiac and vital signs patch monitors to the industry. The company's CAM patch is a non-invasive, P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac monitor and arrhythmia detection device that is designed to improve patient compliance for men, women, and children through its lifestyle-enabling patch design. Designed to be worn comfortably and discreetly by both men and women, the female-friendly CAM patch is placed on the center of the chest, directly over the heart for optimum ECG signal collection. Distinguished from other products by its innovative, broadly-patented technology, the CAM patch provides optimal detection and clear recording of the often difficult-to-detect P-wave, the part of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis.

