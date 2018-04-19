Bardy Diagnostics™ Recognized by MedTech Outlook as One of the Top 10 Cardio Vascular Device Companies of 2018

MedTech Outlook's distinguished selection panel, comprised of physicians, healthcare executives, and the magazine's editorial board, chose from a list of hundreds of candidates submitted through nominations and consultations with industry leaders to decide upon 10 companies that stood out in the cardiovascular market for delivering today's most innovative advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic medical devices.

BardyDx's CAM Patch Monitoring System was chosen due to its market-leading advances in ECG diagnostic accuracy, patient-friendly design, and workflow versatility. Gust Bardy, MD, BardyDx Founder and Chief Executive Officer, explains, "Clinicians harnessing CAM's P-wave focused technology have enthusiastically noted an improved ability to confidently diagnose heart rhythms, including rare arrhythmias not typically detected or recorded by other devices."

Chief Commercial Officer Ken Nelson added, "BardyDx aims to work within, rather than around, our customers' various workflows and clinical settings, which includes permitting them to perform their own ECG scanning analyses, enabling them to download CAM and other data on-site for expedient processing, or allowing their patients the convenience of sending the CAM patch directly to BardyDx for subsequent analysis. As a result, we're seeing strong interest and adoption outside of the traditional cardiology practice, including the Emergency Department and post-stroke monitoring settings."

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Bardy said, "It is a great honor to be recognized for our continuing efforts to provide a clinically-valuable and versatile ambulatory cardiac diagnostic tool." He continued, "The CAM is the first step in our mission to make P-wave centric monitoring the standard of care in ECG monitoring and we look forward to deploying AI-based tools to enable consistent, objective, accurate and timely diagnostic data to physicians and their patients."

The cardiovascular device companies selected for the Top 10 list, along with a detailed feature on Bardy Diagnostics, can be found here in the April edition of MedTech Outlook.

About Bardy Diagnostics:

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. is an innovator in digital health and remote patient monitoring, with a focus on providing diagnostically-accurate and patient-friendly cardiac and vital signs patch monitors to the industry. The company's CAM patch is a non-invasive, P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac monitor and arrhythmia detection device that is designed to improve patient compliance for men, women, and children through its lifestyle-enabling patch design. Designed to be worn comfortably and discreetly by both men and women, the female-friendly, hourglass-shaped CAM patch is placed on the center of the chest, directly over the heart for optimum ECG signal collection. The innovative and broadly-patented technology of the CAM patch provides optimal detection and clear recording of the often difficult-to-detect P-wave, the part of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis.

