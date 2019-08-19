Bardy Diagnostics™ Selected As Finalist For Two MedTech Insight Awards To Be Announced At AdvaMed's Annual MedTech Conference

"To be shortlisted for not just one, but two awards, is a fantastic achievement and reaffirms the dedication the entire team at BardyDx has for developing a game-changing technology that provides true value to the clinician and positively impacts the lives of patients," said Gust H. Bardy, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bardy Diagnostics.

The "Best Technical Innovation" category recognizes innovative technological approaches to improving the practice of clinical care to be more effective, efficient, and less error-prone. Meanwhile, the "Best Proof-of-Value of an Innovation" category recognizes an innovation's ability to demonstrate value to providers, patients, and other healthcare stakeholders. Recognition in both categories highlights the CAM patch's innovative and industry-leading diagnostic accuracy predicated on reliably detecting and recording the P-wave, a small amplitude signal of the ECG originating in the atrium that is essential to accurate arrhythmia diagnosis and patient management.

Held in partnership with The MedTech Conference powered by AdvaMed, the annual Medtech Insight Awards will honor and recognize excellence among companies and individuals driving positive change across the MedTech industry. The winners will be announced live at the awards ceremony on September 23, 2019 at the State Room in Boston, MA.

"The Medtech Insight Awards not only recognize the achievements of innovative people, partnerships and organizations, but they are also an excellent opportunity to highlight the transformative work being done in the medical technology sector overall," said Christopher Delporte, Editor-in-Chief of Medtech Insight. "Given the pace of product development, regulation and business in this industry, the awards finalists have all demonstrated their unique ability to navigate marketplace challenges and seize technological opportunity to improve patient care."

This distinction adds to the growing market recognition of the innovative P-wave centric CAM patch. Recently, BardyDx was named both the winner of the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best New Diagnostic Technology and the winner of the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation in Remote Cardiac Monitoring. Also, BardyDx has been recently named the winner of the Impact Pediatric Health Competition hosted by the nation's leading pediatric healthcare institutions at SXSW 2019 for the CAM's unique pediatric-friendly design and potential to address significant unmet needs in pediatric healthcare. In addition, BardyDx was also selected as the winner of the 2018 Fierce Innovation Life Sciences Award for Medical Device Innovation from the leading industry publisher of FierceBiotech & FiercePharma.

The full shortlist of the 2019 Medtech Insight Award finalists can be found here.

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Trusted by over 3,000 of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, CROs, medical and biotech organizations, and healthcare service providers, the Pharma Intelligence suite of intelligence solutions – Medtech Insight, Scrip, Pink Sheet, In Vivo, Generics Bulletin, HBW Insight, Datamonitor Healthcare, Sitetrove, Trialtrove, Pharmaprojects, Medtrack and Biomedtracker – delivers vital, accurate, and timely intelligence about the drug development pipeline to pharmaceutical and biomedical decision makers around the world. At Pharma Intelligence, global teams of subject area experts follow and analyze key diseases, clinical trials, drug approvals and R&D activities as part of the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com.

About Medtech Insight

A publication in the Informa Pharma Intelligence suite of tools, Medtech Insight focuses on coverage of policy and regulations, clinical and research development, and commercial intelligence across medtech for companies both large and small. Staffed by an experienced team of industry writers and analysts, Medtech Insight provides a complete source of medtech news, data, and analysis for the global medtech industry.

About Bardy Diagnostics:

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. is an innovator in digital health and remote patient monitoring, with a focus on providing the most diagnostically-accurate and patient-friendly cardiac patch monitors to the industry. The company's CAM patch is a non-invasive, P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac monitor and arrhythmia detection device that is designed to improve patient compliance for adults and children through its lifestyle-enabling design. Designed to be worn comfortably and discreetly, the female-friendly, hourglass-shaped CAM patch is placed on the center of the chest, directly over the heart for optimum ECG signal collection. The proprietary technology of the CAM patch provides optimal detection and clear recording of the often difficult-to-detect P-wave, the signal of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.bardydx.com.

