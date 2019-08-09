Bardy Diagnostics™ Selected as One of Six Disruptive MedTech Startups For the HealthTech Arkansas Accelerator Program

HealthTech Arkansas is a new and expanded iteration of two previous accelerator programs in the state, Health InnovatAR and HubX-LifeSciences. This year, with more provider partners and increased investment for participating companies, HealthTech Arkansas is focused on bringing the most innovative healthcare technologies to Arkansas. The 2019 cohort selection was announced this week at the Arkansas Heart Hospital with a welcome from CEO Dr. Bruce Murphy, followed by a message from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and presentations from each of the six chosen companies. Both Dr. Murphy and Governor Hutchinson focused on the importance of working together to bring innovative technologies to Arkansas.

"It's an honor to be selected as part of the 2019 accelerator cohort," said Ken Nelson, BardyDx Chief Commercial Officer. "HealthTech Arkansas presents an invaluable opportunity to perform clinical studies with highly-engaged and pioneering healthcare organizations that are eager to implement the newest innovative technologies, like the CAM patch, to advance their clinical care – a clear win for both BardyDx and each partnering institution."

This year's six companies were selected from hundreds of applicants across 18 different countries. The cohort will participate in a program that provides them the opportunity to partner with and build solutions specifically identified by Arkansas Heart Hospital, Arkansas Children's, Arkansas Urology, Baptist Health, CHI St. Vincent, Conway Regional, Mercy, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), and Washington Regional Medical Center as areas of opportunity within their organizations. Each of the cohort companies will receive seed investment as well as complete and total access to clinicians and administrators at each partnering site.

"We're delighted to have the participation of BardyDx as one of six companies in our cohort this year," said Jeff Stinson, Director of HealthTech Arkansas. "Collectively, they're among the most accomplished early stage healthcare companies in the country. BardyDx was specifically chosen because the leadership teams in our partner hospitals believe the company can significantly increase the quality of care through its innovative devices. We can't wait to begin our work with BardyDx."

This distinction adds to the growing market recognition of the innovative P-wave centric CAM patch. Recently, BardyDx was named both the winner of the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best New Diagnostic Technology and the winner of the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation in Remote Cardiac Monitoring. Also, BardyDx was recently named the winner of the Impact Pediatric Health Competition hosted by the nation's leading pediatric healthcare institutions at SXSW 2019 for the CAM's unique pediatric-friendly design and potential to address significant unmet needs in pediatric healthcare. In addition, BardyDx was also selected as the winner of the 2018 Fierce Innovation Life Sciences Award for Medical Device Innovation from the leading industry publisher of FierceBiotech & FiercePharma.

About HealthTech Arkansas:

HealthTech Arkansas is a healthcare accelerator and investment fund that connects early stage healthcare companies bringing disruptive technologies to the market with Arkansas healthcare providers for the purpose of conducting pilot projects. We target the intersection of technology and healthcare in three categories: digital health (software), connected medical devices and diagnostic platforms. Our program is by providers and for providers, so we seek technologies that can improve our providers' quality of care and increase their efficiency. Additional information can be found at www.healthtecharkansas.com.

About Bardy Diagnostics:

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. is an innovator in digital health and remote patient monitoring, with a focus on providing the most diagnostically-accurate and patient-friendly cardiac patch monitors to the industry. The company's CAM patch is a non-invasive, P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac monitor and arrhythmia detection device that is designed to improve patient compliance for adults and children through its lifestyle-enabling form factor. Designed to be worn comfortably and discreetly, the female-friendly, hourglass-shaped CAM patch is placed on the center of the chest, directly over the heart. The proprietary technology of the CAM patch provides optimal detection and clear recording of the often difficult-to-detect P-wave, the signal of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis and the determination of appropriate medical or procedural intervention. For more information, please visit www.bardydx.com.

