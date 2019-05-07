Bardy Diagnostics™ Selected as Winner of the Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation in Remote Cardiac Monitoring

SEATTLE, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bardy Diagnostics, Inc., ("BardyDx"), a leading provider of ambulatory cardiac monitoring technologies and custom data solutions, announced it has been selected as the winner of the North American Remote Cardiac Monitoring Technology Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan, a leader in global research and consulting solutions. BardyDx earned the distinction for its industry-leading advancements in remote cardiac monitoring led by its flagship product, the Carnation Ambulatory Monitor ("CAM™"), the only P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac patch monitor and arrhythmia detection device.

"Recognition of the CAM patch and our P-wave centric platform as a breakthrough in ECG monitoring is a direct reflection of our team's dedication to developing and marketing inventive solutions that reveal the true message and meaning of a patient's cardiac rhythm, messages that are frequently ignored or missed using existing technologies," said Gust H. Bardy, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bardy Diagnostics. "This prestigious honor recognizes our experience and our years of clinical and technical research, development, and innovation."

Frost & Sullivan specifically praised the CAM patch's pioneering advancements in engineering and design that have quickly become the industry standard for high fidelity ECG datasets including accurate and clear P-wave detection and recording. BardyDx was also recognized for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)'s assistive role in enhancing human capabilities for analyzing and interpreting heart rhythms made possible, in part, by the CAM patch's ECG signal quality. Frost & Sullivan also reported that the evolution towards BardyDx's "augmented" intelligence is "achievable solely because of the CAM patch's unique ability to accurately detect a broad array of arrhythmias, including those commonly mistaken for atrial fibrillation by commercially-available, R-wave focused automated detectors."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

"Overall, BardyDx's thought leadership, unparalleled innovation, and disruptive potential have positioned it for greater adoption in the cardiac monitoring market," said Kamaljit Behera, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

This award builds upon the growing market recognition of the innovative P-wave centric CAM patch. Most recently, BardyDx was named the winner of the 2019 GeekWire Award in the Hardware of the Year category presented at the 11th annual GeekWire Awards Ceremony held May 2, 2019. Hosted by GeekWire, a Seattle-based technology news site that provides national breaking news, expert analysis and unique insights into the evolving technology industry to a worldwide tech-savvy audience, the Awards honor stars of the Pacific Northwest startup and tech community each year. Also, BardyDx was recently named the winner of the Impact Pediatric Health Competition hosted by the nation's leading pediatric healthcare institutions at SXSW 2019 for the CAM's unique pediatric-friendly design and potential to address significant unmet needs in pediatric healthcare. In addition, BardyDx was selected as the winner of the 2018 Fierce Innovation Life Sciences Award for Medical Device Innovation from the leading industry publisher of FierceBiotech & FiercePharma.

The full Frost & Sullivan Best Practice Research profile report on BardyDx can be found here.

40th Annual Heart Rhythm Scientific Sessions

BardyDx will be exhibiting at the 40th Annual Heart Rhythm Scientific Sessions in San Francisco on May 8-10, 2019. Visit booth #2243 to learn about the CAM patch and the innovative P-wave centric platform.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. For more information, please visit www.frost.com.

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. is an innovator in digital health and remote patient monitoring, with a focus on providing diagnostically-accurate and patient-friendly cardiac patch and other monitors to the industry. The company's CAM patch is a non-invasive, P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac monitor and arrhythmia detection device that is designed to improve patient compliance for adults and children through its lifestyle-enabling design. Designed to be worn comfortably and discreetly, the female-friendly, hourglass-shaped CAM patch is placed on the center of the chest, directly over the heart for optimum ECG signal collection. The proprietary technology of the CAM patch provides optimal detection and clear recording of the often difficult-to-detect P-wave, the signal of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.bardydx.com.

