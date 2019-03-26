Bardy Diagnostics™ Selected as Winner of The Impact Pediatric Health Competition At SXSW 2019

SEATTLE, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bardy Diagnostics, Inc., ("BardyDx"), a leading provider of ambulatory cardiac monitoring technologies and custom data solutions, including the Carnation Ambulatory Monitor ("CAM™"), the industry's first P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac patch monitor and arrhythmia detection device, announced it has been selected as one of four winners of the Impact Pediatric Health Competition held at SXSW 2019 hosted by the nation's leading pediatric healthcare institutions across the US, including Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Boston Children's Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Seattle Children's Hospital, Stanford Children's Health, and Texas Children's Hospital.

"It was an exciting opportunity to take part in the Impact Pediatric Health competition and present alongside an inspiring group of industry-disrupting innovators," said Ken Nelson, BardyDx Chief Commercial Officer. "Being chosen amongst our peers to receive this award is an extraordinary honor and further fuels our corporate commitment to make a meaningful impact in pediatric care."

The competition invites early stage companies representing the best in pediatric healthcare innovation to present how their products address the unique challenges of this younger patient population. From a pool of 50 applicants, BardyDx earned one of the twelve finalist spots to pitch to a distinguished judging panel of venture capitalists, industry leaders, and leading pediatric hospital representatives. BardyDx was ultimately chosen to receive a $25,000 prize provided by the Southwest National Pediatric Device Consortium (SWPDC) based on the CAM patch's pediatric-friendly design and potential to improve the safety and delivery of pediatric care through its innovative P-wave centric technology.

"We were blown away by the level of talent and incredible innovation showcased at this year's Impact Pediatric Health pitch competition," said Chester Koh, MD, Executive Director of SWPDC. "At Impact Pediatric Health and SWPDC, we are always looking for the next cutting-edge breakthrough in the world of medical devices, and we are excited to stand beside these four companies and help accelerate the next generation of medical device companies impacting our youngest of patients."

This award builds upon the growing market recognition of the innovative P-wave centric CAM patch for the pediatric patient population. Recently, BardyDx was also named winner of the Children's National Health System Pediatric Medical Device Innovation Competition for the CAM's unique pediatric-friendly design and potential to address significant unmet needs in pediatric healthcare. In addition, BardyDx was selected as the winner of the 2018 Fierce Innovation Life Sciences Award for Medical Device Innovation from the leading industry publisher of FierceBiotech & FiercePharma.

BardyDx and the list of Impact Pediatric Health winners can be found in the official announcement.

About Impact Pediatric Health:

Now in its fifth year, Impact Pediatric Health hosts an annual competition held at SXSW dedicated to showcasing and supporting innovative next generation pediatric healthcare companies focused on digital health and medical devices. Impact Pediatric Health was formed as a collaboration between seven of the largest and top-ranked (according to US News & World Report) children's hospitals in the US. Additional information can be found at https://impactpediatric.health/.

About SXSW:

The South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festivals celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. Fostering creative and professional growth alike, SXSW has become the premier destination for discovery and events featuring sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. The Health Track at SXSW focuses on innovations that build and support the ecosystem of patients, providers, payers, policy makers, designers, entrepreneurs, and investors to improve outcomes in health and healthcare. Additional information can be found at www.sxsw.com.

About Bardy Diagnostics:

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. is an innovator in digital health and remote patient monitoring, with a focus on providing diagnostically-accurate and patient-friendly cardiac patch and other monitors to the industry. The company's CAM patch is a non-invasive, P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac monitor and arrhythmia detection device that is designed to improve patient compliance for adults and children through its lifestyle-enabling design. Designed to be worn comfortably and discreetly, the female-friendly, hourglass-shaped CAM patch is placed on the center of the chest, directly over the heart for optimum ECG signal collection. The proprietary technology of the CAM patch provides optimal detection and clear recording of the often difficult-to-detect P-wave, the signal of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis. Additional information can be found at the recently launched redesign of the BardyDx corporate website at www.bardydx.com.

