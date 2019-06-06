Bardy Diagnostics™ Selected as Winner of the MedTech Breakthrough Award For Best New Diagnostic Technology

Reliably detecting and recording the P-wave, a small amplitude signal of the ECG originating in the atrium, is essential to accurate arrhythmia diagnosis and the determination of appropriate medical or procedural intervention. By focusing on the detection and recording of the P-wave, BardyDx advances cardiac monitoring by delivering industry leading diagnostic accuracy.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the MedTech community as one of the innovating companies and technologies paving the way for the future of cardiac monitoring," said Gust H. Bardy, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bardy Diagnostics. "This award recognizes our collective drive at BardyDx towards transforming clinical care and developing an efficient, effective, and accurate healthcare solution that finally addresses the limitations and challenges of current cardiac monitors faced by clinical decision-makers day-in and day-out."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform founded to recognize the medical and health technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world. The program evaluates and recognizes break through solutions and companies in a range of categories, including Medical Devices, mHealth, Robotics, TeleHealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Healthcare Security, Medical Data and more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world that were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the MedTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience.

"BardyDx's non-invasive P-wave centric CAM patch is disrupting decades of old practice and technology for cardiac diagnostics and monitoring," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "CAM represents a true digital health breakthrough and we are thrilled to recognize the Company with a 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award in recognition of their outstanding success and innovation in the digital health space."

This award adds to the growing market recognition of the innovative P-wave centric CAM patch. Last month, BardyDx was named both the winner of the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation in Remote Cardiac Monitoring and the winner of the 2019 GeekWire Award in the Hardware of the Year category. Also, BardyDx was recently named the winner of the Impact Pediatric Health Competition hosted by the nation's leading pediatric healthcare institutions at SXSW 2019 for the CAM's unique pediatric-friendly design and potential to address significant unmet needs in pediatric healthcare. In addition, BardyDx was also selected as the winner of the 2018 Fierce Innovation Life Sciences Award for Medical Device Innovation from the leading industry publisher of FierceBiotech & FiercePharma.

The full list of the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners can be found here.

About MedTech Breakthrough:

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About Bardy Diagnostics:

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. is an innovator in digital health and remote patient monitoring, with a focus on providing the most diagnostically-accurate and patient-friendly cardiac patch monitors to the industry. The company's CAM patch is a non-invasive, P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac monitor and arrhythmia detection device that is designed to improve patient compliance for adults and children through its lifestyle-enabling design. Designed to be worn comfortably and discreetly, the female-friendly, hourglass-shaped CAM patch is placed on the center of the chest, directly over the heart for optimum ECG signal collection. The proprietary technology of the CAM patch provides optimal detection and clear recording of the often difficult-to-detect P-wave, the signal of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.bardydx.com.

