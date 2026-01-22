B.A.R.E. Advances Housing Stability in Los Angeles Through Community Partnership and Proven Care Models

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Los Angeles continues to make strides improving its complex unhoused crisis, community-based organizations are playing a vital role in advancing housing-led solutions. One such organization is B.A.R.E. (Balance. Ambition. Respect. Encouragement), a Los Angeles nonprofit whose service-driven model helps individuals transition from street homelessness to stability.

B.A.R.E. Impact Dashboard December 2025

Founded by Joseph Bradford III, B.A.R.E. is rooted in the belief that long-term, consistent investment in people restores dignity and leads to sustainable outcomes. What began as small-scale outreach has grown into a comprehensive organization providing transitional housing, case management, mentorship, and wellness services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Over the past five years, B.A.R.E. has moved more than 200 individuals into transitional housing across Los Angeles, serving as a critical bridge for those exiting shelters or encampments before securing permanent housing. Its housing-first approach pairs safe, furnished accommodations with individualized, wraparound support designed to promote independence.

Services include intensive case management, life skills training, workforce and employment support, educational guidance, post-program housing assistance, transportation support, and family stabilization services. This holistic model reflects best practices shown to reduce returns to homelessness.

In the past year, B.A.R.E. expanded its impact through participation in the City of Los Angeles' Inside Safe initiative, Mayor Karen Bass's housing-led strategy to move individuals from encampments into permanent housing. Through this partnership, B.A.R.E. provides housing placement assistance, 24/7 on-site support, meals, and individualized case management. As the city reported declines in unsheltered homelessness, organizations like B.A.R.E. helped translate policy into measurable, human-centered outcomes.

B.A.R.E. also invests in prevention through youth mentorship. Since 2019, the organization has partnered with middle schools and college-preparatory programs to provide leadership development, character building, and career exploration. As Bradford notes, "Stability is not only about housing, it's about ensuring young people have the support and belief to build purpose-driven lives."

Despite funding instability and rising operational costs affecting nonprofits nationwide, B.A.R.E. continues to focus on responsible growth. Looking ahead, the organization remains committed to expanding housing placements, strengthening partnerships, and mobilizing volunteers weekly to support outreach and community engagement across Los Angeles.

