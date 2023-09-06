Bare Laser Medspa Introduces Revolutionary Aesthetics Treatments to Rockland County

Bare Laser Medspa

06 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

SUFFERN N.Y., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bare Laser Medspa, a locally woman-owned and operated, state-of-the-art Medspa for facial and body aesthetics, has introduced the revolutionary Fotona 4D, EyeLase and LipLase procedures to Rockland County.

The Fotona 4D® procedure is a series of synergistic, non-invasive laser treatments of both the exterior facial and interior oral cavity, enabling two complimentary laser wavelengths to treat 4 distinct "dimensions" of the skin to rejuvenate and tighten from the inside out. "We researched the latest and most effective procedures for over a year before selecting this laser technology," states owner and Licensed Aesthetician, Monica DeAngelis. "The Fotona 4D is like a nonsurgical facelift. When clients add back volume using fillers, the effect typically only lasts between 6 and 10 months. We need to use the Fotona 4D® procedure to restore skin's elasticity and achieve lifting and tightening to reduce the sagging, as well as restore and build collagen in a more natural manner."

The introduction of the Fotona laser technology also makes available the LipLase and EyeLase procedures. LipLase is a non-invasive lip plumping procedure that increases lip fullness without the use of fillers, that means, no injections, bruises or duck lips. EyeLase is a specialized eye treatment that combines therapies to address under eye bags or festooning, crow's feet and laxity in the eyebrow and lid areas.

Depending on the severity of volume loss, patients can expect an initial series of 3 to 5 laser treatments over the course of a few months. Once volume is restored, it is recommended to have an additional treatment every 12-16 months to combat volume loss due to the normal aging process. Treatments are conducted in Bare Laser Spa's office with minimal downtime.

According to DeAngelis: "Our clients are looking for effective, minimally invasive laser treatment options with limited or no downtime. There is also a growing demand for natural solutions to the aging process without the use of toxins and fillers, and sometimes clients want to take a break if they do use fillers. Using a specialized laser to perform non-surgical face lifts, eye lifts and lip plumping is a great solution."

Bare Laser Medspa is a locally woman-owned and operated state-of-the-art Medspa for facial and body aesthetics located in Suffern, New York. Owner and Licensed Esthetician Monica DeAngelis opened Bare Laser summer 2022 in response to a local need for highly effective aesthetics services delivered in a nonintimidating, affordable and transparent fashion. A respite for women and men, Bare Laser Medspa has amassed their following and brand reputation built on kindness, community and great results for their clients.

www.barelasermedspa.com

SOURCE Bare Laser Medspa

