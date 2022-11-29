Bare Metal Cloud Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, and Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global bare metal cloud market size is projected to grow by USD 10,993.03 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.59% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bare Metal Cloud Market 2023-2027

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global bare metal cloud market as a part of the Internet services and infrastructure market, which covers companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services. The market covers companies that provide services and infrastructure for the Internet industry, including data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It also includes companies providing hosting services.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market - Five Forces

The global bare metal cloud market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user, type, and region.

The BFSI segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. BFSI firms have invested significantly in cloud infrastructure. Increasing online activities and the integration of blockchain technologies in the BFSI industry require high-end proactive processing over a cloud network. These factors are driving the growth of this segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global bare metal cloud market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bare metal cloud market.

North America held 39% of the global bare metal cloud market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of secured cloud services. Prominent vendors are upgrading their offerings to maintain their market share owing to the competition among various hosted bare metal cloud providers.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The increasing online content with high Internet penetration is driving the global bare metal cloud market growth.

Private companies and public sector organizations store their critical information on the cloud.

Furthermore, payment card companies and banks are encouraging online transactions and payments through the Internet.

However, due to cases related to data theft, phishing, and cyberattacks, end-users are adopting bare metal cloud solutions. The deployment of bare metal cloud solutions helps organizations improve efficiency and productivity, which helps them meet their business demands.

Recent trends influencing the market

The emergence of hyper-convergence technology is a key trend in the market.

A hyper-convergence infrastructure solution is a software-defined approach. It includes a combination of storage, computing, and virtual computing technologies in a single physical unit X-86-based server.

This solution reduces the complexities in storage systems by lowering power consumption and optimizing space, which helps improve the operational efficiency, speed, and agility of bare metal cloud solutions.

Large and medium-sized organizations are increasingly investing in hyper-converged infrastructure-based storage solutions. For instance, Dell Inc. provides hyper-converged storage solutions that use web-scale technologies and architecture.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

System integration and interoperability issues are challenging the global bare metal cloud market.

These issues mainly arise when organizations update their IT systems or merge their IT infrastructure with that of acquired companies.

The integration of multiple bare metal cloud systems and advanced technologies on traditional IT infrastructure can lead to several cross-platform system integration issues.

Therefore, vendors should integrate efficient bare metal cloud systems in organizations, along with cloud infrastructure, with the help of an IT team with expertise in managing the IT infrastructure.

What are the key data covered in this bare metal cloud market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bare metal cloud market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bare metal cloud market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bare metal cloud market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bare metal cloud market vendors

