Bare Metal Cloud Market worth $ 23.55 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 23.50 % CAGR: Verified Market Research™

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Bare Metal Cloud Market" By Component Type (Hardware, Software and Services), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Media andntertainment, Government, Telecommunications, Healthcare and Life Science & Others), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Bare Metal Cloud Market USD 4.37 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 23.55 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.50% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Overview

An important driver for growth of the Global Bare Metal Cloud is the advantage of workload management which it provides due to its unique ability to let a user customize its infrastructure whilst making full use of his/her hardware potential. This enables distribution of work to various processes thus enabling workload management. Another driver of the Global Bare Metal Cloud Market is the data surge which the industry has been witnessing in the past few years. The efficient management of enormous amount of data can be achieved by Bare Metal Cloud Services.

COVID-19 has also proved to be a significant growth driver for the market. The restricted mobility owing due to the pandemic has increased the need for workload management of the servers, improved computational efficiencies while maintaining the security levels of sensitive data. The increased adoption of AI and ML environments means requiring a platform which can efficiently run the complicated algorithms used to design these technologies, and Bare Metal is a platform which enables the smooth running of these technologies.

Key Developments in Bare Metal Cloud Market

IBM launched high-speed, flash storage systems, hybrid cloud, and container-centric updates to make enterprise-class storage accessible to businesses of all sizes and needs in February 2021 .

. Equinix acquired Packet in March 2020 . Packet is a leading bare metal automation platform provider. The acquisition enables equinix to rapidly deploy digital infrastructure by leveraging Packet's innovative and developer-oriented bare metal service offering in order to accelerate its organic bare metal solution development, thereby providing customers with rich ecosystems, global reach, and interconnection platform.

The major players in the market are Internap Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Dell Inc., AWS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Joyent Inc., Alibaba Cloud among others

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Bare Metal Cloud Market On the basis of Component Type, Vertical, Organization Size and Geography.

Bare Metal Cloud Market by Component Type

Hardware



Software



Services

Bare Metal Cloud Market by Vertical

Manufacturing



Media and Entertainment



Government



Telecommunications



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Banking, Financial, Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Retail and Consumer Goods



IT and ITeS

Bare Metal Cloud Market by Organizational Size

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Bare Metal Cloud Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

