Bare Tree Media and TikTok Expand AR Partnership to Rollout the TikTok For Business Marketing Partner Program

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bare Tree Media, a leader in the design and creation of branded augmented reality (AR) experiences within mobile messaging platforms, has expanded its partnership with TikTok. The two companies will work together under the company's recently announced TikTok for Business Marketing Partner Program to connect advertisers with trusted creative and technology providers who can help scale success on the TikTok platform. Bare Tree Media will be creating branded 2D and 3D AR effects for clients of TikTok, as well as introducing new clients to the TikTok platform.

"Throughout 2020 Bare Tree Media has been strongly positioned to leverage its leadership position of helping brands engage consumers through creative and interactive experiences at any time and from anywhere," said Robert Ferrari, CEO of Bare Tree Media. "We are excited to broaden our partnership with TikTok as their creative technology partner, and to bring our clients added value through marketing opportunities within the TikTok platform."

"With the launch of the TikTok For Business Marketing Partner Program, we're building new opportunities for marketers to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community," said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. "We're thrilled to collaborate with some of the most strategic and trusted leaders in the advertising industry and continue giving marketers access to more tools to successfully create, measure and optimize ad campaigns on TikTok. We can't wait to collaborate with partners to bring a creative and joyful experience to our brand partners and the broader TikTok community."

About Bare Tree Media

Bare Tree Media offers creative services and technology enabling brands to market and engage consumers through augmented reality (AR), Twitter emojis, messaging stickers, and GIFs. We have earned the trust of clients and partners, such as: ABC Television, Baidu, Disney, Duracell, EA, Facebook, Giphy, Instagram, King Features, Life is Good, LINE Corp, Lionsgate, Mars-Wrigley, NBC Universal, New England Patriots, Snapchat, Snap-On Tools, SONY Television Pictures, Tenor, TikTok, Twitter, Viacom, Warner Bros, Wimpy Kid, and many more. Brands interested in offering their own mobile messaging apps, stickers and augmented reality can go to www.baretreemedia.com or contact Bare Tree Media at [email protected] .

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Mountain View, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com .

