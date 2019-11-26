Bareburger Debuts New Look in Chelsea

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bareburger, an award-winning restaurant specializing in clean comfort food, is celebrating a decade of building a better food system. The restaurant is marking its milestone with the introduction of a location reflecting a refreshed design in Chelsea, NYC.

Grand Opening Giveaway

Bareburger

In November, Bareburger added Chelsea (184 8th Ave) to its growing list of more than 44 locations around the world. Diners who attend the Grand Opening on Dec. 4 will receive scratch offs with winnable items on each. Every scratch off is a winner, containing free fries, onion rings and even burgers. Diners will also be treated to an ice cream giveaway by NYC's own Blue Marble.

The new Bareburger location is equal parts stylish and environmentally responsible, with its interior doors and walls made with recycled materials. It also features wooden tabletops, refinished floors and plants scattered throughout. Across all Bareburger locations, the menu reveals a simplistic, black and yellow aesthetic, which allows the focus to be on each dish and Bareburger's commitment to quality ingredients. Bareburger has continued to grow at a high rate, and Chelsea is among a number of locations that are set to open in and around NYC.

"As we approached our 10th anniversary and continue our expansion, we took the opportunity to reflect on where the brand has been and where we want to go," said Euripides Pelekanos, Bareburger founder and CEO. "Bareburger is going beyond its menu to ensure the customer experience feels as fresh as our ingredients taste. We are always listening to feedback, and our refreshed menu and look and feel reflects what our customers want and need."

Earlier in 2019, Bareburger shifted to a 50% vegan menu. While still focusing on the high-quality meats that they have become known for, Bareburger is now offering a variety of plant-based options including organic tempeh bacon, dairy-free cheeses, "eggs" from JUST and patties from both Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. By making these changes Bareburger has become one of the largest vegan restaurant concepts in the country.

To learn more about Bareburger's decade-long journey, view its new menu and get a sneak peek at additional locations set to open, visit Bareburger.com and follow @Bareburger on social media.

About Bareburger:

Bareburger is the leader in America's "better burger" trend, emphasizing high-quality, ethically sourced, organic ingredients in a casual environment. Founded in 2009 in a vacant bakery in Astoria, New York, Bareburger has grown to 37 restaurants across the United States, with locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C, Ohio, and Georgia. Bareburger is ranked among the 10 most sustainable restaurants in America and a "breakout brand" by Restaurant News offering more than 50 percent plant-based menu items. Bareburger emphasizes delicious, sustainable ingredients without artificial flavors. Bareburger is a four-time winner of a prestigious Michelin Guide recommendation and has received multiple awards from the James Beard Foundation. www.bareburger.com.

Related Images

image1.png

image2.jpg

SOURCE Bareburger

Related Links

https://www.bareburger.com

