Bareburger Partners with UNiDAYS to Offer College Student Incentive Program in NYC

As part of the strategic partnership, Bareburger is leveraging UNiDAYS' Student Verification Technology and Student Incentive Program to reward UNiDAYS college student members with 15 percent off at 19 participating locations throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and Hoboken.

Working closely with Bareburger, the UNiDAYS team curated a bespoke launch plan which included the distribution of a geo-targeted launch email across its network of students in the Greater New York area. To generate additional buzz, UNiDAYS created engaging custom content across social stories including Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

"We recently surveyed over 1,800 UNiDAYS members in the U.S. who told us they spend the majority of their money on food after tuition and bills," said Marisa Allan, vice president of innovation. "That signaled to us how important it was to bring restaurants onto our platform. We're thrilled that Bareburger has seized this opportunity and recognized that college students deserve fast, healthy food options that don't sacrifice quality."

"We wanted to show the hard-working, hungry Gen Z college students some love," said Nabeel Almagir, Chief Marketing Officer at Bareburger. "Generating this buzz with this influential, engaged audience through our partnership with UNiDAYS is a bonus we're eternally grateful for. UNiDAYS is the perfect partner to help us cater to this fast-growing community of students, who can then take advantage of the fresh, local and clean food they crave."

College students in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Hoboken can access the Bareburger offer by visiting www.myunidays.com or downloading the UNiDAYS app for iPhone and Android devices.

For more information about the report, "Gen Z Insights: What restaurants need to know", please visit: www.myunidays.com/restaurantreport

About UNiDAYS

UNiDAYS is the world's leading Student Affinity Network. We connect brands to more than 10 million Gen Z college students around the world, giving them the power to make every experience more valuable and rewarding. Our award-winning marketing platform provides student verification technology and integrated marketing solutions to some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Levi's, Nike, and Samsung. Founded in 2011 by CEO Josh Rathour, and headquartered in Nottingham, UK, UNiDAYS also has offices in London, New York, and Sydney. For more information, visit www.myunidays.com/genz.

About Bareburger

Bareburger is the leader in America's "better burger" trend, emphasizing high-quality, ethically sourced, organic ingredients in a casual environment. Founded in 2009 in a vacant bakery in Astoria, New York, Bareburger has grown to 44 locations in five countries. Bareburger is ranked among the 10 most sustainable restaurants in America and a "breakout brand" by Restaurant News. Bareburger emphasizes delicious, sustainable ingredients without artificial flavors. Bareburger is a four-time winner of a prestigious Michelin Guide recommendation and has received multiple awards from the James Beard Foundation.

