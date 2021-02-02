Barefoot Celebrates and Supports Black Female Business Owners with the Return of the #WeStanForHer Campaign

MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barefoot announces the return of #WeStanForHer, a campaign launched in 2020 to celebrate and support Black women entrepreneurs. In partnership with the non-profit organization New Voices Foundation, Barefoot officially opens the 2021 New Voices Foundation + Barefoot #WeStanForHer Grant program to support emerging business owners in pursuing and actualizing their dreams.

Five Black women entrepreneurs will receive a $10,000 grant, as well as invaluable business coaching and mentorship to further their business endeavors. New this year, Barefoot also is pledging to devote its advertising platforms and resources to amplify the grant recipients' businesses. Barefoot aims to provide the newest grant recipients the means to bring much-needed awareness to their own companies and brands.

Additionally, beginning February 17, 2021, Barefoot is giving its platform to the 2020 #WeStanForHer grant recipients by amplifying their stories on Barefoot's social channels, which have a combined audience of more than 1.5 million. The series will feature last year's grant recipients by highlighting founders' stories and businesses to increase brand visibility and celebrate their hard work. The 2020 grant recipients will then usher in the new 2021 grant recipients in a toast to all Black women entrepreneurs.

"Barefoot believes in celebrating all communities and commits to going beyond statements to create a meaningful difference in recognizing the ambitions and resilience of Black women," says Shannon Armah, Associate Brand Manager for Barefoot. "In partnership with New Voices Foundation, #WeStanForHer remains an important and powerful example of our commitment to foster community equity and amplify the voices of Black women small business owners and their meaningful experiences."

The 2021 #WeStanForHer program continues Barefoot's successful partnership with New Voices Foundation, dedicated to empowering and supporting women of color entrepreneurs. Through this partnership, Barefoot continues its community engagement and provides a platform for Black women small business owners.

"We are excited to partner again with Barefoot on the #WeStanForHer grants program to provide capital along with access and expertise through our business coaching to a new group of Black women business owners in 2021," said Richelyna Hall, Chief Impact Officer at the New Voices Foundation. "During these challenging economic times, it's more important than ever for us to come together in partnership and in community to help create a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for Black women."

To learn more about the New Voices + Barefoot Grant, eligibility criteria and to apply, visit here. Follow @BarefootWine on social media for updates on the upcoming #WeStanForHer program.

