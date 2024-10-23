Barefoot Chelsea Boots

Softstar Shoes introduces anatomically shaped Primal Chelsea Boots

PHILOMATH, Ore., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When you have wide feet, shopping for shoes can be a frustrating and tiresome chore trying to find shoes that fit comfortably. Often the only solution for people with wide feet is to purchase shoes several sizes too large in length to get the room and comfort they need. Fortunately, in their zeal to accommodate the healthy spread of toes and natural foot movement, minimal footwear designs can be a blessing for wide feet. No footwear brand does a better job in this space than Softstar Shoes, a USA-based company that has specialized in comfortable, healthy footwear for almost 40 years. Their newest style, the Primal Chelsea Boot is no exception, with the widest toebox on the market.

Chelsea boots that feel like slippers! Softstar Shoes are designed to promote natural foot movement, with anatomically correct toe boxes, flexible, zero-drop soles and breathable designs. Genuine USA leather, merino wool/silk blend liner and Vibram soling form a glove-like boot you will never want to take off. Softstar Shoes Primal Chelsea boot has the widest toebox on the market. Anatomically shaped for healthy movement and comfort. Handcrafted in the USA at www.softstarshoes.com..

Featuring supple aniline leather and a merino wool and silk blend lining, the boots go on smoothly and are paired with flexible Vibram soles. While most people pair their boots with socks, the lining is soft enough to slip on barefoot and contains Oeko-Tex certified merino wool. The upper is handcrafted from luscious, breathable leather. The barefoot design is zero drop and allows your foot to move naturally with its soft glove-like upper. The Primal Chelsea is exclusively available at Softstar.com for $210 in both regular and wide widths. And the best part? Because the shoes are made to order, they are never out of your size!

"Made in USA is something we are proud of, as well as sourcing high quality, sustainable materials for our footwear. We challenged ourselves to design the widest Chelsea boot on the market while not sacrificing style."

– Softstar CEO Tricia Salcido

Chelsea boots are one of the most versatile fall footwear fashion choices. Popular with both men and women, Chelsea style boots can be paired with stylish work attire or dressed down with jeans, providing warmth and comfort on brisk autumn days.

If you are new to minimalist shoes, the Primal Chelsea is a great fall purchase with its zero drop design and spacious toe box. The durable Vibram soles are protective while still providing your foot with sensory awareness. In addition, the nice cushion of the suede leather footbed paired with Poron® memory foam provides some shock absorption which can be helpful for people wanting to make the transition to stronger feet. If you spend most of your upright time in traditional shoes with arch supports, it is recommended that you transition gradually to minimal shoes over the course of several months, starting with an hour a day and increasing an hour each week.

Softstar Shoes is a certified B Corp that has been designing and handcrafting minimal leather footwear in the USA since 1985.

Contact:

Anna Lammers

541-936-9300

[email protected]

Softstar Shoes

Philomath, OR 97370

SOURCE Softstar Shoes