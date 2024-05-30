Barefoot Dreams Cozies Up to Team USA with Olympic and Paralympic Games Licensee

Whether you're hitting the field or cheering on your favorite athletes from the living room, the Barefoot Dreams x Team USA collaboration is the perfect cozy companion that features "Team USA," the Olympic rings and American flag across Barefoot Dreams' signature Cozies, blankets, pillows and socks, as well as pet accessories.

"We are honored to be a part of this long-term commitment and to collaborate with Team USA and LA28 by paying homage to the incredible moments that define our athletes' journey," said Stan Cook, owner of Barefoot Dreams. "Our collection celebrates the determination and achievements of Team USA athletes and their ability to bring people together through sport. We are especially proud to celebrate America's team on the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which holds a special place in our heart as it's where our company was founded."

To celebrate the launch, Barefoot Dreams will unveil a dedicated campaign ahead of the Games, featuring Sydney Leroux, U.S. Olympic gold medalist and Angel City FC forward. The campaign will include photo and video content released through Barefoot Dreams' socials highlighting Sydney and her family in the patriotic red, white and blue themed collection.

"As a proud mom and athlete, I'm thrilled to embrace this collaboration with Barefoot Dreams and Team USA," said Leroux. "It's an honor to be part of a collaboration that not only celebrates our country's incredible athletes but also resonates with the values of family and coziness that Barefoot Dreams embodies."

"Team USA and LA28 are thrilled to expand our portfolio of licensees with a leader in luxury products and goods," said LA28 Senior Vice President Peter Zeytoonjian. "This unique collaboration brings the spirit of Team USA right into the homes of our fans in superior comfort, and we're excited to build on this initial collection launch this winter."

Designed for the entire family with comfort and style in mind, the Barefoot Dreams x Team USA collection is available for purchase online at TeamUSAShop.com or Bloomgdales.com and in Nordstrom stores nationwide now. For more information about the collaboration and to shop the collection, please visit barefootdreams.com.

About Barefoot Dreams

Celebrating 30 years of coziness, Barefoot Dreams is a leading luxury lifestyle brand committed to providing indulgent and timeless products for the entire family. With a dedication to exceptional quality and craftsmanship, Barefoot Dreams offers an extensive range of blankets, Cozies, pet accessories, and more, designed to enhance moments of comfort and relaxation. For more information, please visit https://www.barefootdreams.com/.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world's largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

About LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles' third time to host the Olympic Games, previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world's most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee. For more information, visit la28.org.

SOURCE Barefoot Dreams