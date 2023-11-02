One lucky contest winner and three friends will attend the Philadelphia vs. Kansas City Super Bowl LVII rematch on Nov. 20 with Donna Kelce and Barefoot Winemaker Jen Wall

MODESTO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An entirely new audience is entering their football era, and Barefoot Wine, The Official Wine Sponsor of the NFL, is ready to embrace these fans and help them learn and enjoy the sport. America's most loved wine brand1, Barefoot, is introducing the Barefoot Bandwagon Box, where one fan and three friends will have the opportunity to attend the Philadelphia vs. Kansas City Super Bowl LVII rematch in a suite on Monday, November 20, in Kansas City. They'll be joined in the suite by America's beloved football mom, Donna Kelce, and Barefoot's winemaker, Jen Wall. The contest launches today on Barefoot's Instagram and Facebook pages and will run until Wednesday, November 8.

Barefoot, The Official Wine Sponsor of the NFL, Teams Up with Donna Kelce to Help New Fans Learn and Enjoy Wine and Football in the Barefoot Bandwagon Box Barefoot, Official Wine Sponsor of the NFL

Football, like wine, can be complicated, but Barefoot believes that both should be fun and easy to enjoy. With a son playing for each team, Donna Kelce is the ideal partner to welcome and encourage new NFL fans, regardless of their team loyalties. Donna will be on hand in the Barefoot Bandwagon Box to answer questions about what's happening on the field.

"As a seasoned football mom, I have loved welcoming so many new fans to the game. Being a fan of Barefoot Wine, especially their delicious Pinot Grigio, I couldn't resist when they approached me to collaborate with them on their mission to make wine and football easier to enjoy. It was an easy yes from me!" said Donna Kelce, "I'm looking forward to the Barefoot Bandwagon Box and answering any questions new fans may have while we sip wine and, of course, cheer for both teams that day!"

While Donna helps winners break down offsides vs. false starts, Jen Wall will be on hand to take them through the wines and speak to the perfect game-day pairings. Whether it be an at-home watch party or a tailgate, Barefoot's ability to pair with game-day classics like wings or sliders makes it the perfect wine to enjoy with family and friends during this football season. Jen will take fans through a selection of Barefoot's portfolio including Barefoot Wine's Chardonnay , Sauvignon Blanc , Moscato , Bubbly , Cabernet Sauvignon , and, Donna's favorite, Pinot Grigio .

"Barefoot regularly welcomes more new wine drinkers to the category than any other wine brand2, making us the perfect partner for these emerging fans. We want new fans to enjoy the game, and their glass of wine, just as much as everyone else – no expertise needed. I am excited to partner with Donna Kelce and bring more fun to the Barefoot Bandwagon Box," says Jen Wall, Barefoot Winemaker.

The perfect balance of football and wine knowledge from Donna and Jen will allow winners to comfortably ask questions and explore both wine and football. From brand new football fans to anyone beginning their wine journey – Barefoot Wine has you covered.

To enter the Barefoot Bandwagon Box contest, fans can visit @barefootwine on Instagram or Barefoot's Facebook to leave a comment about why they want to win an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl LVII rematch in the Barefoot Bandwagon Box. Enter between 12:00 a.m. (ET) on November 2, 2023, and 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 8, 2023. Full contest Rules and Regulations can be found at https://apfco.com/secure/K401R 3

About Barefoot®

Barefoot® is a California-based wine brand dedicated to making delicious wines that are fun, flavorful, and approachable. Since its inception in 1965, Barefoot has become America's most loved wine brand, known for its iconic footprint label and unwavering commitment to quality. Barefoot offers a wide range of options to suit every taste and occasion, including over 50 varietals and flavors of still & sparkling wines, Fruitscatos®, and Spritzers, available in multiple size formats. Whether it's a quiet night in or a celebration with friends, Barefoot Wine is the perfect choice. You can purchase Barefoot Wine at retailers across the country or on BarefootWine.com. To learn more about Barefoot as The Official Wine Sponsor of the NFL, visit www.Barefootwine.com/NFL or check out the brand on social @BarefootWine.

























1 Circana BWS. Latest 52 Weeks Ending 10-01-23. Dollar Sales 2 Circana National Consumer Panel. Total All US Outlets. Latest 52 Weeks Ending 10-08-23. Popular Wines. Total Buyers. Total Repeat Buyers. New Buyers. 3 ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the United States (excluding NJ, UT, VA) and the District of Columbia who are 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Starts at 12:00:00 ET on 11/2/2023 and end at 11:59:59 ET on 11/8/2023. There are two ways to enter: 1) Instagram: To enter via Instagram, visit https://www.instagram.com/BarefootWine/ , find the Barefoot Bandwagon Contest Post, follow the instructions to submit your entry. Your entry must start with the hashtag #BarefootBandwagonContestEntry. 2) Facebook: To enter via Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/BarefootWine, find the Barefoot Bandwagon Contest Post, follow the instructions to submit your entry. Your entry must start with the hashtag #BarefootBandwagonContestEntry. Subject to Official Rules. Official Rules are available at https://apfco.com/secure/K401R . Sponsor: E. & J. Gallo Winery.

SOURCE Barefoot