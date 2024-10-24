Barefoot, The Official Wine Sponsor of the NFL, Teams up With Simone Biles To Offer Fans an Exclusive 'BandWAGon' Gameday Experience

One lucky contest winner and three friends will attend the Green Bay @ Chicago game on Nov.

17 alongside Biles

MODESTO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's most awarded wine brand, Barefoot, is teaming up with America's most awarded gymnast (and WAG), Simone Biles. As the Official Wine Sponsor of the NFL, Barefoot is launching a contest offering fans a chance at an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experience to watch the Green Bay vs. Chicago rivalry game on November 17 with Biles. One lucky fan and their three friends will get the opportunity to enjoy the NFL 'WAG' (wives and girlfriends) gameday experience alongside Biles, from pregame sideline access to watching the game from Barefoot's 'BandWAGon Box' suite. Launched today on Barefoot's Instagram channel (@barefootwine), the contest is open to all NFL fans - regardless of team allegiance or their knowledge of the sport.

America’s most awarded wine brand, Barefoot, is teaming up with America’s most awarded gymnast (and WAG), Simone Biles Barefoot Wine is The Official Wine Sponsor of the NFL

With more than 10,000 accolades, Barefoot is the most awarded wine brand in America, much like the G.O.A.T Simone Biles, who's widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time. As an NFL WAG with personal ties to this long-standing rivalry, Biles is the ideal partner to welcome NFL fans to the game, no matter who they are rooting for or how long they've been a fan.

"I understand that learning about football and wine can feel very overwhelming, but as a fan of the NFL and Barefoot Wine, I can speak from experience that you don't need to know every sequence in the playbook or grape variety to enjoy both," said Biles. "But trust me, the rivalry between Chicago and Green Bay is real and the BandWAGon Box experience is going to be a lot of fun!"

This partnership expands Barefoot's Bandwagon Box program , launched last year to welcome emerging NFL fans to the sport and included a guided tasting with Jen Wall, Barefoot winemaker. "Last year we were so excited to show people how wine, like football, doesn't have to be complicated and provided our fans with fun food pairings and our winners with a tasting in the suite," said Jen Wall. "This year, we're proud to tout our accomplishments in winemaking alongside one of the most awarded athletes of all time and ensuring our fans know they can find an award-winning wine at a great price point."

Beth Orozco, Vice President of Marketing at GALLO added "Barefoot believes that football fandom should be as fun and accessible as choosing your favorite wine. Whether you cheer for Green Bay, Chicago, or switch between the two, being a fan doesn't need to be complicated and we're proud to partner with Simone to share that message. Learning about the NFL and Barefoot wine in a truly unique gameday experience will allow us to collectively deepen the connection with fans and show how easy both wine and football can be."

To enter the contest, fans can visit @barefootwine on Instagram to leave a comment about why they want to win the Barefoot 'BandWAGon Box' gameday experience with Simone. Enter between 12:00 a.m. (ET) on October 24, 2024, and 11:59 p.m. (ET) on October 31, 2024. Full contest Rules and Regulations can be found at https://apfco.com/secure/K401R.

About Barefoot®

Barefoot® is a California-based wine brand dedicated to making delicious wines that are fun, flavorful, and approachable. Since its inception in 1965, Barefoot has become America's most loved wine brand, known for its iconic footprint label and unwavering commitment to quality. Barefoot offers a wide range of options to suit every taste and occasion, including over 50 varietals and flavors of still & sparkling wines, Fruitscatos®, and Spritzers, available in multiple size formats. Whether it's a quiet night in or a celebration with friends, Barefoot Wine is the perfect choice. You can purchase Barefoot Wine at retailers across the country. To find the location nearest you visit BarefootWine.com. To learn more about Barefoot as The Official Wine Sponsor of the NFL, visit www.Barefootwine.com/NFL or check out the brand on social @BarefootWine.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the United States (excluding UT, VA) and the District of Columbia who are 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Starts at 12:00:00 ET on 10/24/24 and end at 11:59:59 ET on 10/31/24. There is one (1) way to enter: 1) Instagram: To enter via Instagram, visit https://www.instagram.com/BarefootWine/, find the Barefoot Bandwagon Contest Post and follow the instructions to submit your entry. Your entry must start with the hashtag #BarefootBandWAGonContestEntry. Subject to Official Rules. Official Rules are available at https://apfco.com/secure/K401R. Sponsor: E. & J. Gallo Winery.

SOURCE Barefoot