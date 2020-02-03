Barefoot Wine Founders Finalists at 2020 Audie Awards (the Oscars of Audiobooks)

FORESTVILLE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audiobook Publishers Association announced today that The Barefoot Spirit Audiobook is a Finalist for the 2020 Business/Personal Development Audiobook of the Year Award. The original paperback version of The Barefoot Spirit, How Hardship, Hustle, and Heart Built America's #1 Wine Brand was a New York Times Bestseller and chronicles the humble beginnings of the now ubiquitous Barefoot Wine brand.

Michael Houlihan and Bonnie Harvey, Founders of Barefoot Wine, Founders of www.businessaudiotheatre.com,, authors of the New York Times bestselling business paperback, "The Barefoot Spirit, How Hardship, Hustle, and Heart Built America's #1 Wine Brand", and producers of the Audiobook Producers Association's Finalist for the 2020 Business & Personal Growth category "Audie Award", "The Barefoot Spirit" audiobook. Cover tile for the fully casted and performed Barefoot Spirit Audiobook, available now at all audiobook retailers, and Finalist for the Audiobook Association's 2020 "Audie" Award for Business and Personal Growth audiobook.

The audiobook was nominated based on its content as well as its original audio theatre approach to storytelling. Bonnie Harvey, Barefoot Wine cofounder and coauthor said, "We wanted our message to reach more people, so we presented it in a radio theatre audio play complete with a full cast of actors, scenes, sound effects, and music."

Michael Houlihan, Barefoot Wine cofounder and coauthor added, "We are thrilled to be recognized by the Audiobook Publishers Association. It gives credibility to this new genre which we call Business Audio Theatre. The best way to communicate business concepts is through story and the best way to communicate story is through theatrical performance."

Houlihan & Harvey's company, Business Audio Theatre is looking to attract other founders who want to preserve their legacy and keep their entrepreneurial spirit alive through creative storytelling performed as audio cinema, using their experienced team of professionals.

The audiobook launched on all audiobook retail platforms on September 3rd, 2019 and has been garnering positive reviews from throughout the business community.

"The Business Audio Theater format has a neat balance between modern technology and the charisma of the old-fashioned radio plays." - Laura Sicola, PhD, CEO Vocal Impact Productions

"An enjoyable experience filled with the exuberance of the founders themselves." - Audiofile Magazine

"A Transformative Idea: Business Audio Theatre from the Founders of Barefoot Wine not Just Narrated … Performed!" - Forbes

At 90 years of age, the venerable Hollywood actor Ed Asner, voices the part of the grumpy supermarket buyer who initially rejects Barefoot Wine but ultimately paves the path for its success. Asner said, "I wasn't going to miss the opportunity to be a part of this new genre of Business Audio Theatre!"

Director Matt Weinglass, and founder of Sherwood Players Productions, whose company produced the audiobook said, "I'm excited to see this innovative type of storytelling [Business Audio Theatre] catch on as we continue to bring more business stories to life using all the cinematic resources available to us in our Industry."

Ryan Foland, Executive Producer & Communications Specialist said, "This is a whole new way to entertain, engage, and educate employees and customers by preserving the founder's history and principles."

The 2020 Audie Awards Ceremony will take place at New York City's Guastavino's on Monday, March 2nd, 2020.

"The Barefoot Spirit" Audiobook is narrated by Alamada Karatihy and features Ed Asner and Gigi Perreau with Matt Weinglass, Hazel Paraoan, Ruffy Landayan and Tom Malloy, with original music by Tyler David Gilbert, executive produced by Michael Houlihan, Bonnie Harvey and Ryan Foland and is directed by Matt Weinglass.

