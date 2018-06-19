Barefoot Wine Launches Rainbow Bestie Labels to Celebrate Pride and Support Outfest

MODESTO, Calif., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month, Barefoot Wine, an ally to the LGBTQ community since 1988, is launching its "Barefoot Bestie Labels," allowing wine lovers everywhere to customize Barefoot wine labels for them and their best friends to enjoy. Now through September 8, anyone looking to celebrate their best friend or "sole mate" can choose from three varietals – Pinot Noir, Rosé, or Pinot Grigio – to customize their own special rainbow labels through the "Barefoot Bestie Labels" website found at barefootbestielabel.com. Barefoot fans can craft their own special message or select one of six fun compliments for their bestie such as, "You always leave a little sparkle wherever you go" and "You're made of 100% best friend material."

Barefoot, America's most awarded wine and bubbly brand, has been a long-standing ally to the LGBTQ community, making its first donation to an LGBTQ charity in 1988 and proudly sponsoring more than 200 LGBTQ events around the globe each year. For every "Barefoot Bestie Label" ordered, Barefoot will donate $1 to Outfest, the leading organization in promoting equality by creating, sharing, and protecting LGBTQ stories on the screen.* Proceeds will be used by Outfest to continue building community by connecting diverse populations to discover, discuss, and celebrate stories of LGBTQ lives.

"At Barefoot, we believe that wine is better when we're together, and we continuously celebrate inclusivity, authenticity and community," said Anna Bell, Senior Director of Marketing at Barefoot. "We're thrilled to partner with Outfest to support its many initiatives that celebrate and share Barefoot's similar values."

Whether you're a proud member of the LGBTQ community or a fierce ally, celebrate Pride with the "Barefoot Bestie Labels" and share your story with Barefoot by tagging @BarefootWine and using the hashtag #OneStride on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Outfest

Outfest is the leading organization that promotes LGBTQ equality by creating, sharing and protecting LGBTQ stories on the screen. Outfest builds community by connecting diverse populations to discover, discuss and celebrate stories of LGBTQ lives. Over the past three decades Outfest has showcased thousands of films from around the world, educated and mentored hundreds of emerging filmmakers and protected more than 20,000 LGBTQ films and videos. Outfest is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. © 2018 Outfest Los Angeles

About Barefoot®

Barefoot®, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S competitions, can be found bearing the fun, iconic footprint label. Barefoot has 16 still wine offerings available for an SRP of $6 for 750 ml bottles and $11 for 1.5-liter bottles. Barefoot Bubbly® sparkling wine has 11 available offerings with an SRP of $9. Beyond still wine, Barefoot® now offers wine-based spritzer cans made in a fizzy & light wine style with added hints of fruit flavor. Barefoot Spritzer™ has five flavors available 8.4 oz cans, with an SRP $8 for a four-pack and $2 for singles and are now available nationwide. ©2018 Barefoot Cellars, Modesto, CA. All rights reserved.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Program is open to legal US residents of AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, ID, IA, KY, ME, MD, MO, MT, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NV, ND, OH, OK, PA, RI, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, WA, WV, & WI, 21 years or older. Program starts 6/8/18 at 12:00 PM ET and ends 9/8/18 at 11:59:59 PM ET. For terms and conditions, click here. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: E. & J. Gallo Winery. Sponsor reserves the right to modify, cancel, or terminate the offer for any reason at any time.

From June 8, 2018 to September 8, 2018, for every Barefoot Bestie Custom label ordered off of BarefootBestieLabel.com, Barefoot Wine will donate $1 to Outfest. Maximum donation of $12,000.00. Void where prohibited.

