Barefoot Wins Wine Enthusiast's Top Honor: 2025 American Winery of the Year

The Iconic Brand Celebrates 60 Years of Uniting Wine Lovers and Demystifying the Category

MODESTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barefoot, America's favorite wine brand, has been named the 2025 American Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast magazine's prestigious Wine Star Awards. This honor comes during a milestone year for Barefoot, as the brand celebrates 60 years of crafting award-winning wines that are fun, approachable, and enjoyed by millions across the globe.

"We are honored to be named the 2025 American Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast," said Stephanie Gallo, Chief Marketing Officer at GALLO. "Barefoot has empowered millions of consumers — regardless of their wine knowledge or experience — to confidently explore and enjoy wine. By creating quality wines that are easy to enjoy and available at an affordable price point, Barefoot has been instrumental in democratizing the wine category, appealing to a broad range of tastes and lifestyles."

Since its founding in 1965, Barefoot has revolutionized the wine industry by breaking down barriers and making wine accessible to all. Today, it is the No. 1 wine brand by dollar sales in the United States [1]. Its ability to connect with diverse audiences continues to pave the way for a more inclusive industry, as the brand welcomed 3.9 million new consumers over the past year [2] through its portfolio of more than 40 still and sparkling wines.

"It's an incredible honor to celebrate Barefoot as the 2025 American Winery of the Year and to reflect on 30 years with this brand," said Barefoot Winemaker Jen Wall. "My winemaking philosophy is to craft expressive, varietally correct wines that are approachable and enjoyable for all. Barefoot has always been about bringing people together, and I'm proud to continue producing wines that add joy to life's special moments and everyday occasions."

Beyond its award-winning wines, Barefoot is celebrated for its marketing innovation from formats to partnerships. In 2025, the brand refreshed its packaging design for the first time in 30 years and introduced a first-to-market 200mL Tetra Pak that allows consumers to enjoy Barefoot in new occasions. Through collaborations with organizations, creators, and celebrities, as well as its role as the Official Wine of the National Football League, Barefoot continues to unite wine enthusiasts and sports fans alike, making wine approachable and enjoyable for everyone.

The 2025 Wine Star Awards will be presented at a gala hosted by Wine Enthusiast in January 2026, where Barefoot Wine will formally accept the title of American Winery of the Year.

For more information about Barefoot Wine and its 60-year journey, visit https://www.barefootwine.com/ or follow us on social media @barefootwine.

About Barefoot

Barefoot is a California-based wine brand dedicated to making delicious wines that are fun, flavorful, and approachable. Since its inception in 1965, Barefoot has become America's most loved wine brand, known for its iconic footprint label and unwavering commitment to quality. Barefoot offers a wide range of options to suit every taste and occasion, including over 40 varietals and flavors of still & sparkling wines, Fruitscatos®, and Spritzers, available in multiple size formats. Whether it's a quiet night in or a celebration with friends, Barefoot Wine is the perfect choice. You can purchase Barefoot Wine at retailers across the country. To find the location nearest you visit BarefootWine.com.

