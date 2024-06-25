Baresquare Launches First Agentic AI Manager For Ecommerce Revenue Optimization

Fully Autonomous AI Agent Transforms Ecommerce Workflows, Providing Unprecedented Insight And Executing Recommendations

LONDON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baresquare , an AI-powered data analytics platform, today announced the launch of its next generation platform, including the industry's first fully autonomous ecommerce AI agent called Tywin. Tywin redefines ecommerce workflows by swiftly handling tasks that once took hours, completing them in minutes, and autonomously executing recommended actions to optimize revenue. Tywin is projected to provide 60 times faster detection of revenue issues and opportunities, and a tenfold improvement in team productivity by leveraging action automation.

Baresquare's Tywin

Specializing in AI agent ecommerce workflows, Tywin monitors marketing campaigns and customer experience errors, creates revenue forecasts and targets, performs competitive pricing and inventory analysis, checks online for SEO, AIO, and even reviews external factors such as weather data and major news events.

"Ecommerce teams often struggle to keep up with the daily tasks required to prevent customer frustrations. We built Tywin to solve this problem and elevate ecommerce professionals above the operational chaos and lengthy merchandising meetings. This allows them to focus on creative strategies, while Tywin handles the heavy lifting of data analysis and workflow automation," said Georgios Grigoriadis, CEO and Founder, Baresquare.

Key Features of Tywin:

AI-powered Root Cause Analysis: Tywin works alongside merchandising and marketing managers, reliably executing an analysis workflow within minutes—a task that previously took teams an entire day to accomplish.

Tywin works alongside merchandising and marketing managers, reliably executing an analysis workflow within minutes—a task that previously took teams an entire day to accomplish. Forecasting Made Easy: Users can upload existing revenue plans or allow Tywin to automatically generate forecasts based on historical data.

Users can upload existing revenue plans or allow Tywin to automatically generate forecasts based on historical data. Daily Insights and Actionable Recommendations: Receive revenue-impacting events with tailored recommendations for optimizing performance and addressing challenges. Insights are prioritized by revenue impact and presented in plain language with clear next steps, enabling entire teams to take immediate action.

Receive revenue-impacting events with tailored recommendations for optimizing performance and addressing challenges. Insights are prioritized by revenue impact and presented in plain language with clear next steps, enabling entire teams to take immediate action. Seamless Integration: Integrating Tywin into existing analytics platforms such as Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics is effortless, requiring no additional infrastructure or technical expertise.

With Tywin, ecommerce brands can access and fine-tune their growth, while delivering speedy big-picture explanations that lead to actions at scale, freeing teams to create and test new go-to-market strategies.

Already utilized by leading global brands such as Sony, Vogue and ModCloth (a Nogin brand), Baresquare's new platform is available now. For more information, visit www.baresquare.com .

About Baresquare:

Baresquare is an enterprise software company redefining data analytics for ecommerce brands with its AI-powered platform, the only one of its kind that provides a clear understanding of what is impacting revenue and how to react. Baresquare seamlessly integrates with Google Analytics 4, Adobe Analytics, Jira, Slack and other tools, fostering collaboration and automating workflows. Founded in 2017, Baresquare boasts offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Greece, and its technology is trusted worldwide by leading global brands. For more information, visit Baresquare.com.

