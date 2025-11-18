Barfly® Mixology Gear Unleashes Venym™ -- A Bold New Line of Barware

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barfly® Mixology Gear, known for crafting premium tools for bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts, announces the launch of its striking new Venym™ collection — a fusion of performance, style, and attitude. Inspired by the sleek power of the serpent, Venym™ is designed for those who want barware with an edge.

The collection features:

Barfly® Mixology Gear's new Venym™ collection Snakeskin Design

18 oz. and 28 oz. Shaker Tins – Available individually or as a set, each with a distinctive snakeskin pattern for an unmistakable presence behind the bar.





– Available individually or as a set, each with a distinctive snakeskin pattern for an unmistakable presence behind the bar. 1 x 2 oz. Jigger – Matching snakeskin design for precision pours that look as good as they perform.





– Matching snakeskin design for precision pours that look as good as they perform. Cobra Cocktail Spoon – Intricately detailed cobra end, available in Antique Brass or Stainless Steel, for mixing with a bite.





– Intricately detailed cobra end, available in Antique Brass or Stainless Steel, for mixing with a bite. Cobra Heavy-Duty Spring Bar Strainer – Snakehead-inspired form meets heavy-duty construction for flawless straining.

Every piece in the Venym™ line is available in a dramatic Antique Brass finish. Purchase items individually or as a 4-piece set for a coordinated statement.

"Venym™ is more than just a collection — it brings personality and power to your cocktail craft," said David Wasserman at Barfly® Mixology Gear.

For more information about Barfly and our products, visit our website at www.barflybymercer.com.

About Barfly® Mixology Gear

Barfly® Mixology Gear, part of the CFS Brands portfolio, is dedicated to providing professional and home bartenders with the highest quality tools to craft exceptional cocktails. With a blend of precision, performance, and inspired design, Barfly delivers barware that's built to last and made to impress.

