BARGAIN HUNT ANNOUNCES 3X POINTS ON GROCERY MUST-HAVES, REWARDING LOYALTY MEMBERS WITH EVEN MORE EXTREME SAVINGS IN JUNE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greatest Extreme Savings Experience on Earth is thrilled to announce its latest promotion exclusively for members of The Crazy Clover Club, Bargain Hunt's free loyalty program. Starting Friday, May 31st through Sunday, June 30th, members will enjoy triple points on all grocery must-haves, marking an exciting opportunity to maximize savings on brand name items.

The triple points promotion encompasses a wide assortment of brand name grocery must-haves, including:

Food and drinks (e.g., cereal, snacks, meal starters, coffee, juice)

Personal care items (e.g., shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, razors, toilet paper)

Cleaning products (e.g., laundry detergent, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, paper towels)

Pet supplies (e.g., dog and cat food, treats, toys, beds, leashes)

Baby essentials (e.g., diapers, wipes, baby food and snacks, bottles, teethers)

Known for offering crazy savings, Bargain Hunt empowers all shoppers, regardless of budget, to access the brand name products they love and want for up to 70% or more off other retailers' prices. Bargain Hunt's savings across the store ensure customers don't have to compromise on quality or settle for generic alternatives just to stay on budget.

"Customers love the thrill of discovering incredible deals on the brands they love and rewarding them even more for those must-have purchases takes that excitement to a whole new level," said Geoff Lysaught, Chief Customer Officer at Bargain Hunt.

The Crazy Clover Club is free to join and provides members with special promotions, personalized coupons, giveaways, and more. Members earn points on every purchase and are rewarded for every 50 points earned with Clover Cash that can be applied to future Bargain Hunt purchases. For more information about The Crazy Clover Club and to sign up for free, visit https://www.bargainhunt.com/crazy-clover-club.

About Bargain Hunt

Bargain Hunt (https://www.bargainhunt.com) is a Nashville-based, extreme value experience with online auctions and 92 retail stores across 10 states. With a team of buyers skilled in acquiring high-quality closeouts, buyouts, overstocks and returns, Bargain Hunt can provide customers savings of 30-70% off other retailers every-day prices on great brand-name items. Bargain Hunt offers crazy savings on an ever-changing assortment of amazing brand-name items across food, beverage, personal care, cleaning, pet, baby, bed, bath, kitchen, home décor, mattresses, apparel, shoes, accessories, toys, electronics, sports and outdoors, lawn and garden, and seasonal categories. By making great closeout, buyout, overstock, and return items available for sale in Bargain Hunt stores and in online auctions, we help to keep high-quality merchandise that customers need and want out of landfills. That's why at Bargain Hunt, customers can be a little green while they save a lot of green. Bargain Hunt, It's the Greatest Extreme Savings Experience on Earth!

