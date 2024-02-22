BARGAIN HUNT TO OPEN NEW STORE IN NEWBERRY, SC ON FRIDAY, MARCH 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greatest Extreme Savings Experience on Earth is rolling into Newberry, SC. Bargain Hunt will be opening its newest store on Friday, March 1st in Newberry, SC. The new store, located at 1827 Wilson Road, will be Bargain Hunt's 5th store in South Carolina and 90th in the United States. To celebrate the opening, the store will be hosting a Mega Bin Sale Event that begins at 9 am on Friday, March 1st. In addition, Grand Opening Weekend will feature exclusive deals only available in Newberry.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Newberry community. We want everyone in Newberry to come discover the crazy deals on thousands of brand-name items that Bargain Hunt has to offer," said Geoff Lysaught, Chief Customer Officer at Bargain Hunt. "Bargain Hunt is the go-to store for people who love to save huge money on brand-name grocery must-haves, apparel for the family, and all the things that make your place a home. If you're looking for extreme savings, you won't want to miss this event."

The Mega Bin Sale Event will feature a wide range of items with retail values of $20, $30, $40, and more priced at only $7.00. The Mega Bins contain one-of-a-kind deals so, first in, wins. In addition to the Mega Bins, there will also be crazy, Grand Opening Weekend Only savings on TVs, Roombas, brand-name fashion for the whole family, and more.

About Bargain Hunt

Bargain Hunt (https://www.bargainhunt.com) is a Nashville-based, extreme value experience with online auctions and 90 retail stores across 10 states. With a team of buyers skilled in acquiring high-quality closeouts, buyouts, overstocks and returns, Bargain Hunt can provide customers savings of 30-70% off other retailers every-day prices on great brand-name items. Bargain Hunt offers crazy savings on an ever-changing assortment of amazing brand-name items across food, beverage, personal care, cleaning, pet, baby, bed, bath, kitchen, home décor, mattresses, apparel, shoes, accessories, toys, electronics, sports and outdoors, lawn and garden, and seasonal categories. By making great closeout, buyout, overstock, and return items available for sale in Bargain Hunt stores and in online auctions, we help to keep high-quality merchandise that customers need and want out of landfills. That's why at Bargain Hunt, customers can be a little green while they save a lot of green. Bargain Hunt, It's the Greatest Extreme Savings Experience on Earth!

