BARGAIN HUNT UNVEILS 1ST KENTUCKY "STORE OF THE FUTURE" REMODELS, ELEVATING THE EXTREME SAVINGS EXPERIENCE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greatest Extreme Savings Experience on Earth announces the reveal of its innovative "Store of the Future" remodels, designed to take the thrill of mega savings to the next level. Bargain Hunt has long been a favorite among savvy shoppers, known for offering crazy savings on amazing brand name items. Now, with remodeled stores in Campbellsville and Louisville, KY it's become even easier to save big on brand name grocery must-haves, apparel for the family, and all the things that make your place a home.

Bargain Hunt's Stores of the Future offer a more convenient and intuitive shopping experience that makes it easier to find the things you want including:

Expanded selection of amazing brand name grocery must-haves and everyday essentials including even more food, drinks, personal care, baby, pet, and cleaning items than before.





New "Style & Save" section that expands our apparel offering and makes it even easier to shop for that perfect look with crazy savings on shoes and accessories.





New "As Seen Nowhere" section that showcases an ever-changing assortment of mega savings on surprising finds that will be here today and could be gone tomorrow.





New "Going, Going, Gone!" section that brings together one-of-a-kind, fast-moving items in our Color Tag, Clearance, and Bin Sales that are some of the biggest savings in store.

"Customers love the thrill of discovering incredible deals on the brands they love, and our Store of the Future remodels take that excitement to a whole new level," said Geoff Lysaught, Chief Customer Officer at Bargain Hunt. "We're excited to provide an even more amazing shopping experience where savings meet convenience."

Visit Bargain Hunt's remodeled Stores of the Future at 6801 Dixie Highway Suite 146 in Louisville, KY or at 1309 East Broadway Street in Campbellsville, KY. Members of Bargain Hunt's loyalty program, The Crazy Clover Club, will earn triple points on all grocery must-haves—including food, personal care items, cleaning products, and more—purchased at a Store of the Future through Sunday, June 9th.

In the coming months, Bargain Hunt will open additional remodeled Stores of the Future in Nashville, TN.

About Bargain Hunt

Bargain Hunt (https://www.bargainhunt.com) is a Nashville-based, extreme value experience with online auctions and 91 retail stores across 10 states. With a team of buyers skilled in acquiring high-quality closeouts, buyouts, overstocks and returns, Bargain Hunt can provide customers savings of 30-70% off other retailers every-day prices on great brand-name items. Bargain Hunt offers crazy savings on an ever-changing assortment of amazing brand-name items across food, beverage, personal care, cleaning, pet, baby, bed, bath, kitchen, home décor, mattresses, apparel, shoes, accessories, toys, electronics, sports and outdoors, lawn and garden, and seasonal categories. By making great closeout, buyout, overstock, and return items available for sale in Bargain Hunt stores and in online auctions, we help to keep high-quality merchandise that customers need and want out of landfills. That's why at Bargain Hunt, customers can be a little green while they save a lot of green. Bargain Hunt, It's the Greatest Extreme Savings Experience on Earth!

